The African National Congress has weighed in on the Democratic Alliance's (DA) comments about the upcoming National Dialogue

The DA has promised to pull out of the upcoming National Dialogue, in the wake of Andrew Whitfield's dismissal by Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africans weighed in on the latest drama to engulf the Government of National Unity between the DA and the ANC

GAUTENG - The African National Congress (ANC) wants to know where the Democratic Alliance stands.

The party wants to know if the DA plans to remain in the Government of National Unity (GNU) or serve as an opposition party. Questions have been raised following the party’s decision to pull out of the upcoming National Dialogue.

The DA stated that it would not participate in the event unless President Cyril Ramaphosa fired ANC ministers implicated in corruption. The party made the demands after Ramaphosa removed Andrew Whitfield for travelling to the USA without the president’s approval.

The party then gave Ramaphosa 48 hours to fire ANC ministers as well, but the president didn't budge.

ANC spokesperson says DA’s actions undermine GNU spirit

Speaking about the DA’s decision to make demands of the president, ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said that the party’s actions undermined the spirit of the Government of National Unity. Bhengu-Motsiri made the comments on 29 June 2025, a day after the DA called a press conference in which it stated that it considered tabling a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

She also said that the DA needed to decide where it stood when it came to the coalition government.

“At this juncture, it is imperative for the DA to clarify its stance. Is it a genuine and principled partner in the GNU, or is it positioning itself as a quasi-opposition within the executive?” Bhengu-Motsiri asked.

How did South Africans react to the statement?

Social media users weighed in on the trouble between the two parties, with some supporting the ANC and others on the side of the DA.

Christopher Moon said:

“The GNU was formed to build South Africa, not be some kind of ANC benefit organisation.”

Christopher Reynolds added:

“The National Dialogue will be run the same way the ANC runs the GNU. The ANC way or the highway. So, the National Dialogue will be a complete waste of time.

Sipho Mabena stated:

“The DA won't leave the gravy train. They want to have their cake and eat it. Imagine John leaving such a lucrative department to sit in opposition and watch the EFF occupying their current position.”

Tosa Wa Dijana Mofokeng asked:

“What did the DA expect the president to do when someone decided to disrespect him? I thought the DA is a political party of high standards and integrity.”

Fanie Theron stated:

“That's a bit rich coming from the ANC.”

Thato Ramatiisa said:

“A toxic marriage.”

Bonolo Poppy Kwena questioned:

“How many times have they threatened to exit the GNU this year alone?”

Umesh Somnath noted:

“If the DA leaves the GNU, the country must have fresh and new elections.”

Pro Freese Bhungane Bisholo added:

“Power is nice. The DA will never leave the GNU.”

