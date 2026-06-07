A young MMA fighter's dream of reaching the UFC ended in tragedy after a rare bear attack in Canada

Hrishikesh Koloth had spent years training and was preparing for a new coaching role when disaster struck

His brother's emotional tribute has touched many people and highlighted the fighter's determination

MMA fighter Hrishikesh Koloth, 27, died in a rare bear attack in Saskatchewan, Canada, while pursuing his dream of reaching the UFC. Image: Skoden MartialArts/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A 27-year-old MMA fighter who dreamed of competing in the UFC has died after a rare and fatal bear attack at a remote work site in Canada. Hrishikesh Koloth, originally from Kerala, India, was killed on 8 May 2026 while working at a uranium exploration camp in northern Saskatchewan.

Koloth had moved to Canada three years earlier and was balancing contract work with his ambitions in mixed martial arts. He had trained for more than a decade and was preparing to begin a boxing coaching position in Vancouver in June 2026.

According to CBC, Koloth was working as a technician at UraniumX Discovery Corp's Zoo Bay property when he was attacked by a black bear.

His older brother, Arjun Koloth, said the young fighter had travelled to Canada with one goal in mind.

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"That was his dream. That's why he came here," Arjun said. "He wanted to fight in the UFC."

Family remembers a fighter with an 'innocent heart'

Arjun described his brother as a determined athlete who never backed down from a challenge.

"He's not scared of anything," he said. "Two days notice before a fight? Doesn't matter. Opponent heavier than him? Doesn't matter. Win or lose, he just wanted to fight."

The family's world changed when police arrived at Arjun's home before dawn with the devastating news.

"An RCMP came to my door and knocked and let me know that your brother has passed away in Saskatchewan," he recalled.

Koloth trained with Skoden Martial Arts in Penticton, British Columbia. His brother said coaches and teammates believed he had a bright future in combat sports.

"Everybody had high hopes on him. It shouldn't have been like this," Arjun said.

A civilian at the work site shot and killed the bear following the attack. The animal was later transported for examination.

UraniumX Discovery Corp expressed condolences to the family.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss," the company said in a statement.

Emotional tribute after Hrishikesh Koloth's death

As family and friends gathered to remember him, Arjun said he wanted his brother to be remembered for his character and determination.

"I want him to be remembered for what he does. Innocent heart, fighter's soul. Warrior," he said.

He added:

"I'd just like to say he fought the bear. That's all."

Bear attacks remain rare but can be deadly

Bear attacks on humans are uncommon in North America, particularly fatal incidents involving black bears. Wildlife experts say most bears avoid people and encounters rarely lead to serious injury.

Hrishikesh Koloth's death on 8 May 2026 was reported as only the fourth fatal bear attack in Saskatchewan's recorded history. The previous fatal incident in the province occurred in 2020, when 44-year-old Stephanie Blais was killed by a black bear near Buffalo Narrows.

While attacks are rare, experts advise people working or travelling in remote wilderness areas to remain alert, carry appropriate safety equipment where permitted, and follow local wildlife guidelines.

According to records of fatal bear attacks in North America, deaths involving black bears, grizzly bears and polar bears have occurred in remote work camps, hiking areas, hunting grounds and campgrounds over the years. However, such incidents remain extremely uncommon when compared with the millions of people who visit bear habitats annually.

His death has prompted renewed discussion about safety in isolated work sites and wilderness areas, where human activity and wildlife habitats often overlap.

MMA fighter Medet Zheenaliev died after his heroic lake rescue saved four teenage girls. Image: Tapology.com

Source: UGC

MMA hero died saving four girls from drowning

Briefly News also reported that former MMA fighter Medet Zheenaliev died while rescuing four teenage girls from drowning in one of the world's deepest lakes.

The 30-year-old entered Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan on 12 May 2026 after spotting the girls struggling in strong currents. He and another man managed to get all four safely back to shore.

Source: Briefly News