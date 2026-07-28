Pitso Mosimane filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court after a female motorist allegedly crashed into his luxury Porsche Cayenne in June 2024

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is claiming over R928,000 for repairs, towing, and vehicle rental costs after attempts to settle the matter failed

Motorist Eressie Esther Austin allegedly ignored a letter of demand and refused mediation, prompting Mosimane to pursue the matter legally

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Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has taken legal action against a Gauteng motorist, claiming more than R928,000 in damages following a collision that left his 2020 Porsche Cayenne extensively damaged.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane took legal action against a Gauteng motorist. Image: Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

According to an online publication, Africa Daily, court papers filed in the Johannesburg High Court name Eressie Esther Austin as the defendant. According to the summons, the incident occurred on 8 June 2024 at the intersection of Sabie Road and Barry Hertzog Avenue in northern Johannesburg. Mosimane alleges Austin was driving recklessly and failed to brake in time before colliding with his vehicle. He reportedly escaped the crash without physical injury.

What Mosimane alleges in court papers

In the summons, Mosimane sets out several grounds of negligence against Austin. He alleges she failed to maintain a proper lookout, lost adequate control of her vehicle, and executed an unsafe lane change into his path without signalling.

The total amount claimed is R928,438.52, broken down as R911,245.64 for vehicle repairs, R3,726 for towing services, R9,797.87 for an initial vehicle rental, and a further R3,407.96 for a second rental period.

As seen in the post below on X.

Mediation attempts unsuccessful

Mosimane says he first sent Austin a letter of demand requesting payment, which she allegedly ignored. He also sought to resolve the dispute through mediation, but that effort also proved unsuccessful.

The court papers note that Mosimane's vehicle was insured by Discovery Insure Limited, which holds the right to pursue the claim under the legal doctrine of subrogation. Mosimane, however, chose to bring the claim in his own name.

He is asking the court to order Austin to pay the full claimed amount, interest at the prescribed rate from the date of default, and all associated legal costs.

Mosimane recently unveiled a coaching publication aimed at youth development in South Africa and has been touted as one of the names in the running to replace Hugo Broos as the Bafana Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News also reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

Source: Briefly News