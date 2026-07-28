Young Africans SC officially confirmed the signing of Namibia international Peter Shalulile as a free agent amid links with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Shalulile spent six years at Mamelodi Sundowns, scoring 136 goals and winning multiple titles, including a CAF Champions League

The 32-year-old Namibian striker reunites with Yanga head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who previously worked with him in South Africa

Young Africans SC have confirmed the signing of Namibian international striker Peter Shalulile, bringing one of African football's most prolific forwards to the Tanzanian Mainland Premier League.

Peter Shalulile (R) controls the ball away from Pyramids' Egyptian defender #4 Ahmed Samy (L) during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

The Dar es Salaam club broke the news on their official social media channels, describing Shalulile as one of Africa's finest strikers and welcoming him to the Wananchi.

Shalulile leaves Sundowns after record-breaking spell

Shalulile departed Mamelodi Sundowns as a free agent at the end of June, concluding six seasons at Chloorkop during which he scored 136 goals across all competitions.

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His time in South Africa yielded multiple league titles, domestic cup honours, and a place in Sundowns' historic CAF Champions League-winning squad, cementing his reputation as one of the most dangerous forwards the South African Premiership has seen.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, with Orlando Pirates also reportedly showing interest in signing him on a free transfer, but has opted to join Yanga SC.

Mngqithi reunion a key factor in Yanga move

The 32-year-old attracted interest from several clubs, including Simba SC, as well as suitors from Zimbabwe, Egypt, and the Middle East.

His decision to choose Yanga is understood to have been strongly influenced by the presence of head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, under whom Shalulile previously worked during his time in South Africa.

The move addresses a pressing need in Yanga's attack following the departure of Zimbabwean forward Prince Dube. As the reigning Mainland Premier League champions prepare for another CAF Champions League campaign, Shalulile's signing gives Mngqithi a proven, high-volume goalscorer around whom to build his side's ambitions on both the domestic and continental stage.

Bafana star leaves Sundowns for PSL rivals

Briefly News also reported that a Bafana Bafana star has decided to leave Mamelodi Sundowns for the second season running for Premier Soccer League rivals.

The South African international is one of the few players leaving the CAF Champions League champions this summer ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Source: Briefly News