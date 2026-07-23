Orlando Pirates secured the signature of a 19-year-old South African winger from newly promoted PSL side Hope FC

Pirates also sent DStv Diski Challenge defender Lonwabo Magugwana to Hope FC as part of a separate loan arrangement

Hope FC have been aggressive in the transfer market ahead of their debut Motsepe Foundation Championship season

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Orlando Pirates have added teenage winger Edmilson Chaney to their ranks, completing a deal to sign the 19-year-old from Hope FC before sending him back to the Cape Town club on a season-long loan.

The Buccaneers moved swiftly to tie down Chaney, who attracted attention from the Mayfair outfit with his performances for Hope FC, nicknamed "The Immortals." Rather than integrating him into the first-team setup immediately, Pirates opted to let the youngster continue developing at his previous club for another campaign.

In a second agreement reported by iDiski Times, Pirates' DStv Diski Challenge defender Lonwabo Magugwana will also head to Hope FC on loan for the upcoming season.

Hope FC busy in transfer market

Hope FC's transfer business has stretched far beyond their dealings with Orlando Pirates, underlining the club's ambitions ahead of their debut season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

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The Western Cape outfit secured promotion from the ABC Motsepe League just a year after purchasing Sea Point Swifts' status in 2025, and have wasted no time strengthening their squad for the step up.

Among their headline additions is former Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm, while a move for experienced defender Lyle Lakay is reportedly nearing completion. The club is also evaluating former Kaizer Chiefs winger Keagan Dolly as they continue to bolster their options with seasoned campaigners.

Hope FC have also focused on recruiting promising young talent, bringing in Nande Wetbooi, Thamsanqa Magwaza, Selwyn Stevens, Tauric Gamaldien and Tyler Cicero. Off the pitch, the club has reshaped its technical team following Dylan Dean's departure, with Clayton Daniels and Zama Diyelela set to oversee football operations.

Pirates eye long-term gains

For Orlando Pirates, the Chaney deal reflects a broader strategy of identifying and securing promising talent early, with the expectation that players developed through loan spells will eventually strengthen the first team.

Chaney might turn out to be Relebohile Mofokeng's replacement, with the club unable to sign Emile Witboi from Cape Town City since the Bafana Bafana star joined Royale Union-Gilliose.

Sources indicate that Hope FC are likely to make additional signings as they continue building a squad capable of competing at their new level.

Mofokeng's girlfriend opens up about her fears

Briefly News also reported that Nolofatso Mohono, girlfriend of Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng, reacted publicly to the death of his teammate Jayden Adams.

Nolofatso also shared mental health quotes on her Instagram Stories after the 25-year-old midfielder is believed to have passed away weeks after representing South Africa at the FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News