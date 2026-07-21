Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari sealed a season-long loan move to newly promoted Betway Premiership side Kruger United

The 25-year-old Rwandan international struggled for regular game time at Naturena and will look to earn a starting spot in Mpumalanga

Ntwari becomes the fifth Kaizer Chiefs player to leave the club during a busy transfer window ahead of the 2026/27 season

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Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has joined newly promoted Betway Premiership club Kruger United on a season-long loan, with the 25-year-old Rwandan international targeting consistent first-team football in the 2026/27 campaign.

Ntwari's time at Naturena was limited by a lack of regular starts, prompting Chiefs to sanction the temporary departure. The move is designed to serve both parties, with the experienced shot-stopper able to develop his game at the top level while remaining tied to Amakhosi.

Kruger United Bolster Squad for Top-Flight Deb

Mpumalanga-based Kruger United earned promotion to South Africa's top flight for the first time and have wasted little time in reinforcing their squad ahead of what promises to be a challenging maiden Betway Premiership season. Securing an established goalkeeper of Ntwari's calibre represents a significant addition as the club prepares to compete at the highest level of domestic football.

The Rwandan international will aim to cement his place as the club's first-choice goalkeeper and contribute meaningfully to Kruger United's efforts to consolidate their Premiership status/

Busy off-season at Naturena

Ntwari's departure makes him the fifth confirmed Kaizer Chiefs player to exit the club this off-season. He follows midfielder George Matlou, forward Tashreeq Morris, winger Happy Mashiane and midfielder Aden McCarthy through the Naturena exit.

While outgoings have been significant, Chiefs have also been active in the transfer market on the other side of the ledger. On Tuesday, the Soweto giants confirmed the signing of Tanzanian defensive midfielder Adolf Bitegeko, who becomes the club's third recruit of the off-season. Bitegeko joins defender Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, both of whom had already signed ahead of the new campaign.

Source: Briefly News