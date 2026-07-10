Kaizer Chiefs agreed to send Rwandan international goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari on a season-long loan to newly promoted Kruger United

Ntwari managed only 8 appearances across two seasons at Chiefs and was left out of the squad for pre-season in Spain

His exit frees up a foreign-player slot at Amakhosi, whose goalkeeping department now includes Renaldo Leaner, Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma

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Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to loan Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari to newly promoted Betway Premiership side Kruger United for the entire 2026/27 season, according to FARPost.

The 26-year-old did not travel with the squad to Spain for pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign, with the loan arrangement already confirmed between the two clubs. Chiefs opted to send Ntwari out on loan rather than retain him on the periphery of Fernando Da Cruz's first-team plans.

**Ntwari's Troubled Stint at Naturena**

Ntwari's two seasons at Chiefs were marked by limited opportunities and a high-profile disciplinary incident. He made just eight appearances over that period, conceding 11 goals and registering only one clean sheet. His solitary Carling Knockout Cup outing against Stellenbosch FC became controversial after he was seen refusing to follow instructions to come off, an incident that damaged his relationship with the technical staff and club management.

The goalkeeper joined Chiefs in July 2024 from TS Galaxy under then-head coach Nasreddine Nabi, arriving with a strong reputation after consistent performances at his previous club. He initially held the first-choice spot but steadily lost ground before dropping out of matchday squads altogether. Chiefs remain committed to his long-term development, viewing a loan as the best route for him to rediscover consistent form while still contracted to the club until June 2028.

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**Crowded Goalkeeping Department Forces Decision**

The arrival of Renaldo Leaner on a free transfer from Sekhukhune United further narrowed Ntwari's path to regular football at Amakhosi. The goalkeeping department at Naturena now includes Leaner, Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma, with academy product Bontle Molefe also back at the club after signing a new long-term contract following a successful loan spell at Leicesterford City FC. With four senior custodians competing for positions, meaningful game time for Ntwari had become unlikely under Da Cruz.

His departure also offers a practical benefit to Chiefs, freeing one of the club's foreign-player registration slots ahead of the transfer window's close.

Kruger United, who clinched promotion to South Africa's top flight by winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship title last season, provide Ntwari with a platform to rebuild his career at the highest domestic level. He brings considerable international pedigree to the newly promoted side, having represented Rwanda in both the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Source: Briefly News