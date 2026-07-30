AmaZulu Football Club confirmed the signing of winger Neo Mokoena from Orlando Pirates ahead of the new season

Mokoena, 23, came through the Mamelodi Sundowns youth academy before building his career in lower league football

The South African winger spoke about joining Usuthu and what he hopes to deliver for the club's supporters next season

AmaZulu Football Club have bolstered their attacking options by securing the services of young winger Neo Mokoena, who arrives from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates ahead of the 2026/27 PSL campaign.

The 23-year-old's move was officially confirmed by Usuthu on Thursday, with the club announcing that Mokoena's addition was part of their squad-building preparations for the upcoming season.

Mokoena's journey to Usuthu

Before arriving in Durban, Mokoena came through the youth ranks at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he developed his craft at one of South Africa's most decorated academies.

He subsequently gathered first-team experience in both the DStv Diski Challenge and the ABC Motsepe League before earning a place at Pirates.

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"AmaZulu Football Club has strengthened its squad with the signing of 23-year-old winger Neo Mokoena ahead of the 2026/27 season," the club said in its official statement.

Mokoena pledges full commitment to AmaZulu fans

Mokoena wasted no time in expressing his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, acknowledging that stepping into Usuthu's environment marks a significant new chapter in his career.

"I'm grateful to join AmaZulu and thankful to the club for giving me this opportunity. The atmosphere at training has been amazing. The guys have welcomed me really well, and the intensity is on another level. It's my first time competing at this level, so I'll continue working hard and pushing myself every day," he said.

The winger also directed his gratitude towards club chairman Sandile Zungu and the technical staff, including head coach Arthur Zwane, who will be tasked with developing him at the top flight of South African football.

"I would like to thank our Chairman, Mr Sandile Zungu, the entire club and everyone who made this move possible. I'm looking forward to working with Coach Arthur Zwane, my teammates and the technical team," Mokoena added.

He closed with a direct message to the AmaZulu faithful: "To the AmaZulu supporters, I promise to give my all every time I wear this badge. I can't wait to get started and make you proud."

Source: Briefly News