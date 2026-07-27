Chicago Fire have shared a fresh update on Mbekezeli Mbokazi after the South African defender picked up a serious injury

The latest development comes after the 20-year-old's impressive start to life in Major League Soccer

The injury could have implications beyond club football as Bafana Bafana prepare for upcoming fixtures

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Chicago Fire have provided a fresh update on Mbekezeli Mbokazi after the South African defender suffered a serious thigh injury. Image: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

Chicago Fire have shed more light on how long South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is expected to be sidelined after suffering a serious thigh injury in training. The 20-year-old is expected to miss at least two months as he begins his recovery.

Supersport reports that the injury could also put Mbokazi's involvement in Bafana Bafana's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September in doubt.

Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed the seriousness of the setback.

"It's not good," Berhalter said.

"He's going to be out a while. He took a shot in training, hit the ground a little bit, scuffed the ground and ended up tearing his thigh.

"And it's serious. He won't be back for a good amount of time."

Mbekezeli Mbokazi to miss MLS All-Star Game

Among the biggest casualties of the injury is Mbokazi's place in next week's MLS All-Star Game, where he had earned selection after receiving more fan votes than Lionel Messi and every other player.

The 20-year-old had enjoyed an impressive start to life with Chicago Fire, building on the reputation he earned while helping Bafana Bafana reach the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chicago Fire have provided a fresh update on Mbekezeli Mbokazi after the South African defender suffered a serious thigh injury. Image: Chris Carter

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana face possible setback

Mbokazi's expected recovery period means he is now a doubt for South Africa's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea in September.

While Chicago Fire have not announced an official return date, Berhalter's update suggests the defender faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

Mbokazi's injury is a significant setback at a time when his career was gathering momentum. Chicago Fire have confirmed the injury is serious, while SuperSport reports the defender is expected to be unavailable for at least two months.

Olwethu Makhanya transfer dispute fuels uncertainty over European move

Briefly News also reported that Philadelphia Union coach Ryan Richter addressed speculation surrounding Olwethu Makhanya's absence from the club amid reports linking the Bafana Bafana defender with a move to Europe.

Richter said Makhanya was away from the club for "personal reasons", while reports claim the defender believes Philadelphia Union failed to honour an agreement that would have allowed him to leave if the right European offer arrived.

Source: Briefly News