Coach Responds to Allegations That Bafana Defender Olwethu Makhanya Is Refusing to Return to Club
- Philadelphia Union head coach Ryan Richter addressed Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya's absence from the club amid transfer reports
- Reports emerged that Makhanya believes the club failed to honour a promise that would have allowed him to move to Europe
- Belgian side Gent and Scottish club Rangers are among the European clubs linked with the South African defender
SOUTH AFRICA — Philadelphia Union head coach Ryan Richter has spoken publicly about Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya's continued absence from the Major League Soccer club, as speculation mounts over a possible move to Europe.
American journalist Tom Bogert had previously reported that Makhanya has refused to return to the club. He reportedly believes Philadelphia Union failed to honour an agreement that would have permitted him to pursue a European transfer if a suitable offer arrived.
The club's position reportedly differs. Philadelphia maintains that any such arrangement was always contingent on receiving a bid that matched their valuation of the player.
Richter keeps his response brief
Soccer Laduma reports that speaking on the matter, Richter acknowledged his relationship with the South African defender but offered little in the way of specifics.
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"I have worked with Olwethu since he first joined the club, and we have a good personal relationship," Richter said, per Goal.
"But right now, he is away from the club for personal reasons, and we will leave it at that for now."
The coach's measured response reflects the sensitivity of the situation, with the club and player appearing to hold conflicting accounts of what was agreed regarding a potential departure.
European clubs circle Bafana Bafana defender
Belgian top-flight side Gent have been identified as active pursuers of Makhanya's signature. Scottish Premiership club Rangers are also reported to have made enquiries with both Philadelphia Union and the player's representatives.
The discussions are understood to have stalled at an early stage.
Philadelphia Union return to winning ways without Olwethu Makhanya
Philadelphia Union returned to action on Thursday without Makhanya and recorded a 3-1 win over New York Red Bulls.
The victory was only the club's second league win of the season, with Makhanya's absence adding to the pressure on the squad as they push through their MLS campaign.
Olwethu Makhanya transfer dispute explained as European interest grows
Briefly News also reported that details have emerged about why Olwethu Makhanya has reportedly not returned to Philadelphia Union.
Reports claim the Bafana Bafana defender believes the MLS club went back on their promise that they would allow him to join a European side if the right offer arrived.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).