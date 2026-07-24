Philadelphia Union head coach Ryan Richter addressed Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya's absence from the club amid transfer reports

Reports emerged that Makhanya believes the club failed to honour a promise that would have allowed him to move to Europe

Belgian side Gent and Scottish club Rangers are among the European clubs linked with the South African defender

Philadelphia Union coach Ryan Richter has broken his silence after reports claimed Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya is refusing to return to the MLS club. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Philadelphia Union head coach Ryan Richter has spoken publicly about Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya's continued absence from the Major League Soccer club, as speculation mounts over a possible move to Europe.

American journalist Tom Bogert had previously reported that Makhanya has refused to return to the club. He reportedly believes Philadelphia Union failed to honour an agreement that would have permitted him to pursue a European transfer if a suitable offer arrived.

The club's position reportedly differs. Philadelphia maintains that any such arrangement was always contingent on receiving a bid that matched their valuation of the player.

Richter keeps his response brief

Soccer Laduma reports that speaking on the matter, Richter acknowledged his relationship with the South African defender but offered little in the way of specifics.

"I have worked with Olwethu since he first joined the club, and we have a good personal relationship," Richter said, per Goal.

"But right now, he is away from the club for personal reasons, and we will leave it at that for now."

The coach's measured response reflects the sensitivity of the situation, with the club and player appearing to hold conflicting accounts of what was agreed regarding a potential departure.

European clubs circle Bafana Bafana defender

Belgian top-flight side Gent have been identified as active pursuers of Makhanya's signature. Scottish Premiership club Rangers are also reported to have made enquiries with both Philadelphia Union and the player's representatives.

The discussions are understood to have stalled at an early stage.

Philadelphia Union return to winning ways without Olwethu Makhanya

Philadelphia Union returned to action on Thursday without Makhanya and recorded a 3-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

The victory was only the club's second league win of the season, with Makhanya's absence adding to the pressure on the squad as they push through their MLS campaign.

Coach addresses Olwethu Makhanya Philadelphia Union absence. Image: Isaiah Vazquez

Source: Getty Images

Olwethu Makhanya transfer dispute explained as European interest grows

Briefly News also reported that details have emerged about why Olwethu Makhanya has reportedly not returned to Philadelphia Union.

Reports claim the Bafana Bafana defender believes the MLS club went back on their promise that they would allow him to join a European side if the right offer arrived.

Source: Briefly News