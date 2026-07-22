Former Ajax Cape Town youth scout Thembela Maliwa revealed he told Jayden Adams to save him a jersey from his expected European club before the World Cup

The 25-year-old Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was found dead in Cape Town last weekend, shocking South African football

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of Adams' death as investigations continue, while Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie criticised unverified media reports

Former Ajax Cape Town Head of Youth Scouting Thembela "Tera" Maliwa has spoken publicly about Jayden Adams' unrealised European ambitions, describing the late Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder as a player who possessed everything needed to succeed at the highest level.

Jayden Adams controls the ball during Group A FIFA World Cup 2026, Chezia and South Africa, Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, United States on June 18 2026. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Adams, 25, who represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was found dead in Cape Town last weekend. His passing has sent shockwaves through South African football, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the game.

Scout believed European move was imminent

Speaking in an interview with Radio 2000, Maliwa revealed that he had spoken to Adams shortly before the World Cup and believed the midfielder was destined for a European move. He even joked with the player that he expected a jersey from whichever European club signed him.

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When Adams questioned his confidence, Maliwa remained adamant, insisting that interest would come from abroad. He said he was convinced one or two European clubs would have made a move for the talented midfielder after the tournament.

The veteran scout praised Adams as a complete player, highlighting his intelligence, technical ability, tactical awareness and discipline. Maliwa said those qualities made him the type of midfielder who could have succeeded in Europe and a player any team would value.

As seen in the post on X below.

Death investigation ongoing

While speculation about the circumstances of Adams' death has circulated widely on social media, authorities have not yet publicly confirmed the cause. Officials have appealed for patience while the investigation runs its course.

Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie added his voice to the matter, criticising a media report that claimed to explain how Adams died. McKenzie expressed concern that publishing unverified information could cause further pain to the footballer's family and close ones, calling for greater sensitivity while the official process remains ongoing.

Jayden Adams' video doing girlfriend Aqueelah's hair

Briefly News previously reported that a video of late Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams styling his girlfriend's hair has resurfaced and moved thousands of South Africans following his death on 11 July 2026.

Source: Briefly News