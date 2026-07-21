A resurfaced video of late Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams tenderly doing his girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf's hair moved thousands online

The clip circulated days after reports emerged of a tiff between the couple the night before Adams died on 11 July 2026

Aqueelah Adendorf broke her silence on social media with a heartbreaking tribute to the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

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A video of late Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams styling his girlfriend's hair has resurfaced and moved thousands of South Africans following his death on 11 July 2026.

Late Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams with his partner Aqueelah Adendorf. Image:@aqueelah_x

Source: Instagram

The clip was shared on X by user @Punieyellow on Monday, 20 July 2026, with the caption:

"This video of Jayden Adams doing his girlfriend's hair is so wholesome 🥺❤️ My heart breaks for what this young lady is going through 💔"

The post drew widespread attention against a backdrop of unconfirmed reports suggesting that Adams and his girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, argued the night before his death. Speculation around the circumstances of his passing continues to circulate, with some suggesting he may have taken his own life. No official confirmation of the cause of death has been published at the time of this article.

Aqueelah Adendorf pays tribute to Adams

In the days following Adams' passing, Adendorf took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to the young footballer. Her post, widely shared across platforms, reflected the depth of their bond and drew an outpouring of sympathy from football fans and the broader public.

The resurfaced video, showing Adams attentively doing Adendorf's hair, struck many as a tender portrait of the couple's relationship, drawing a stark and emotional contrast to the painful circumstances surrounding his death.

Watch the video below.

South Africans touched with emotion

South Africans responded with grief and reflection in the comments section.

@lebokhuzwayo wrote:

"Yho I can't begin to imagine what she's feeling"

@Punieyellow added:

"This is painful yoh 💔"

Adams, who represented South Africa at the senior international level and featured for Mamelodi Sundowns, was regarded as one of the more promising midfielders in the Premier Soccer League before his death at 25.

Jayden Adams' final chat with a friend surfaces

Briefly News previously reported that private messages believed to capture the final exchange between Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and a close friend began circulating on social media shortly after his death was confirmed on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Adams was 25 years old.

Source: Briefly News