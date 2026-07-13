Aqueelah Adendorf broke her silence on Instagram after the death of Bafana Bafana player Jayden Adams, believed to be suicide

Adams leaves behind a daughter, Allaia-Jayda, born in 2021, whom he shared with Adendorf

Bafana teammate Oswin Appollis also posted a tribute, sharing unseen clips from their time at the FIFA World Cup

Aqueelah Adendorf, the partner of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, has publicly expressed her grief following his death, believed to be suicide.

Jayden Adams controls the ball during Group A FIFA World Cup 2026, Chezia and South Africa , Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, United States on June 18 2026. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Adams passed away just weeks after returning from the FIFA World Cup, and police have since opened an inquest into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Adendorf took to Instagram to share her feelings alongside a photograph of the two holding hands. "There are no words to describe the pain I'm feeling," she wrote, adding: "

Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend. A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever. Until we meet again, I'll miss you every single day."

Adendorf and Adams' life together

Adendorf had been a devoted supporter of Adams throughout his football career. When he was named in the FIFA World Cup squad, she shared an emotional public message:

"No matter how far this journey takes you, just know I'll always be your biggest supporter, loudest cheerleader, and safest place."

The couple welcomed their daughter, Allaia-Jayda, in 2021. At the time, Adams posted a photo of himself cradling his newborn with the caption:

"Alles wat ek doen is vir jou [everything I do is for you]."

See the post below on Instagram:

Oswin Appollis pays tribute to his teammate

Oswin Appollis, one of Adams' closest friends in the Bafana squad and his roommate during the World Cup, also shared a tribute on his Instagram Stories. He posted several previously unseen clips of the two together at the tournament.

"I love you, my brother. RIP. I'm going to miss you," Appollis wrote.

Police open inquest into Jayden Adam's eath

Briefly previously reported on the inquest opened by police into Adams' death, as well as footage that circulated online showing the player appearing visibly subdued during the Bafana Bafana World Cup celebrations.

Source: Briefly News