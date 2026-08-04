Residents of Adams Mission, south of Durban, have levelled accusations against drivers of water tankers

The community members explained what happened before Celani Zungu was run over by a water tanker

Ward 96 councillor Thembelihle Makhanya confirmed awareness of the allegations but said no concrete evidence emerged

Adams Mission residents claim that tanker drivers were selling water in the midst of the recent tragedy. Image: RapidEye (Getty Images)/ @ReezaySA (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Residents of Adams Mission have accused drivers of government water tankers of charging community members for water that should be distributed free of charge.

The allegations have surfaced after Celani Zungu was killed when he was fatally run over by a tanker in the uBumbulu area, south of Durban. Residents claimed that Zungu had been attempting to stop the truck driver from leaving the area before water had been distributed to the broader community.

What witnesses say happened

Speaking to Eyewitness News, residents claimed that the tanker arrived on Sunday, 2 March 2026, but only delivered water to a single household. When the driver moved to leave, community members stepped in to confront him.

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The driver reportedly tried to intimidate residents by edging the truck closer to them, before running over Zungu and then driving away.

Ward councillor addresses water selling claims

Ward 96 councillor Thembelihle Makhanya acknowledged that the allegations had reached him but stressed that no firm evidence had been produced.

"People are raising this that there are people who are selling water, which is water that is supposed to be free for the community. We are very against that," Makhanya said.

Adams Mission has been without running water for several days, and some residents say the infrastructure damage that caused the shortage dates back to the catastrophic 2022 floods.

As a result, many were hopeful when they saw the water tanker arrive in the area, only for it to leave after allegedly visiting just one household.

Nine arrested in water tanker tender case

Briefly News also highlighted facts about the recent arrest of nine individuals involved in a R75 million corruption case related to a water tanker tender.

The scandal not only underscores the alarming level of misconduct but also exposes the dire water supply issues that have left many communities in distress.

Source: Briefly News