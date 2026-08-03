Stunned holidaymakers at a Sicilian beach stumbled upon several bags stuffed with millions in cash that had washed ashore

Italian investigators linked the money to a speedboat travelling from Malta that suffered engine trouble near the coast

Authorities are now probing the origins of the cash, with money laundering and drug-related payments among the possibilities

Bags of cash were thrown from a stranded speedboat. Image: CEN

Source: TikTok

Beachgoers at a Sicilian seaside resort were left speechless after stumbling upon bags containing roughly R11 million in cash lying on the shore. The discovery was made at Casuzze, a resort on Sicily's southern coast, after the money allegedly ended up in the sea under dramatic circumstances.

Footage of the moment circulated widely online, showing curious holidaymakers crowding around shopping bags packed with bundled banknotes. One person even pulled out a few wads of cash before quietly putting them back.

How the money ended up in the sea

According to Italian investigators, an 18-foot speedboat travelling from Malta ran out of fuel and drifted towards the shoreline with three men and a boy believed to be around 13 years old on board. As authorities closed in, three of the four occupants jumped into the water. The one person who remained on board was seen throwing sealed bags overboard before the boat could be intercepted.

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Ocean currents carried several bags to the beach, where bystanders helped retrieve them. Authorities estimated the total amount recovered at between R9 million and R11 million.

Police probe possible money laundering

Ragusa Police Commissioner Salvatore Fazzino confirmed the Coast Guard recovered almost all of the cash. The speedboat's driver was identified as a man of Maltese origin. The identities of the other three occupants were not disclosed. All four were questioned and later released on police bail pending further investigation.

Investigators are now working to trace the origin of the money and understand why such a large sum was being moved between Malta and Sicily. Possible explanations being examined include money laundering, drug-related payments, currency smuggling, and counterfeit banknotes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People online react to the discovery

The video by @thesun news page sparked a flood of reactions online, with most viewers making clear they would not have alerted the authorities:

Jfoz2002 said:

"Pass the controller."

Christian.S wrote:

"I wouldn't have taken out the mobile camera. I would have been totally silent and picked up the bag and casually walked away. 🚶‍♀️"

Smeegus commented:

"People really ruin their own blessings."

David Čech joked:

"They handed it to the police and the police chief bought a new car that week. 😂"

Benjamin Ward said:

"Kind citizens donating money to the government."

hayleylouise-sleeveofwizard wrote:

"Hell no it's coming home with me the government ain't having it."

Travel Tips by Carlos added:

"At that moment I wouldn't even be able to remember where I live, much less the number of 911. 🤦🏽‍♂️"

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Source: Briefly News