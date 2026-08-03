Prince Kaybee said supporting the All Blacks is about honouring New Zealand's solidarity with Black South Africans during apartheid

X users questioned why he'd choose New Zealand over the Springboks when they face South Africa on the rugby field

Others defended the star, saying everyone has the freedom to support whichever team they want

Prince Kaybee stands by All Blacks support despite fierce backlash. Image: Prince kaybee

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee has doubled down on his support for New Zealand's All Blacks, insisting his loyalty goes far beyond rugby. The music producer explained that his admiration is rooted in New Zealand's support for Black South Africans during apartheid, saying backing the team is about honouring that history rather than following trends.

His explanation, however, kicked off a fiery debate on X, with many questioning why he would support another nation when they face South Africa.

Prince Kaybee explains his All Blacks loyalty

Prince Kaybee shared a lengthy post on X after the All Blacks received a warm welcome in Cape Town. He wrote:

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"To support the All Blacks is not just some fascination with trends. It is respect an honour. New Zealand stood in solidarity with BLACK PEOPLE when the white South African rugby did not want people that look like Siya Kolisi to participate in the sport.

To support New Zealand as a South African is beyond sport, its beyond lifting the world cup, its more shared struggle of humanity, they didn't have to do that but they did. ALL BLACKS FOREVER❤️"

X users challenge Prince Kaybee's stance

Not everyone was convinced by his explanation.

@tupac_maake asked:

"We get all that but why would you support them when they play against your home country?"

@tidoo echoed the sentiment:

"So u would rather support them against the very same Siya u mention?"

Meanwhile, @Dr_EmZet argued that supporting South Africa should never be optional.

"Supporting your country is a national duty. Not a choice."

Others defend freedom of choice

Some users came to Prince Kaybee's defence. Image: Prince kaybee

Source: Instagram

The debate wasn't one-sided, though, as some users came to Prince Kaybee's defence.

@IranEmbassyNot pointed out that many South Africans support overseas football clubs and India in cricket, concluding:

"Everyone should just keep supporting who they want."

@JohnPCMay also revealed he shares Prince Kaybee's views.

"I'm in the same category as you... People don't like it but there's something called freedom of choice and association."

See more comments in the X post below:

Whether fans agreed with Prince Kaybee or not, his comments transformed a rugby rivalry into a wider conversation about history, identity and patriotism. One thing is certain: his support for the All Blacks isn't changing anytime soon.

Prince Kaybee says why he'd never produce Amapiano

Recently Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee poured cold water on fans' hopes of a collaboration with Kelvin Momo after a social media user suggested the pair should work together.

The music producer praised Amapiano's success and acknowledged the talent within the genre but explained that he has no desire to make Amapiano music and doesn't know how to produce it. His comments sparked debate online, with some fans respecting his honesty while others urged him to reconsider.

Source: Briefly News