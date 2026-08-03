President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed crowds on the ANC campaign trail ahead of the November local elections

Ramaphosa warned that rogue officers who operated outside the law were running scared of the Madlanga Commission

The president joked that some officers were so afraid they kept running to the toilet while hospitalised

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Judge Justice Madlanga (right). Images: Frennie Shivambu and Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa brought the heat to the campaign trail on 23 August 2026, taking aim at corrupt police officers as he rallied support for the ANC ahead of the November local elections. '

His remarks about the Madlanga Commission quickly went viral after social media user @XFactor079 shared a clip on X.

Ramaphosa jokes about officers running scared

Speaking to a crowd, Ramaphosa said officers who had operated outside the law were facing their reckoning at the commission

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"They go to Madlanga and Madlanga does not play. When you go there, you should know your story, otherwise you will end up in big trouble. You'll be apprehended and arrested,"he said.

The president did not hold back on the humour either. He told the crowd that many officers were so frightened they had resorted to checking themselves into hospital to avoid appearing before the commission. And while admitted, he joked, they were constantly running to the toilet, drawing loud laughter from those in attendance.

Despite the lighter tone, the message carried weight. Ramaphosa said corruption within the police system would come to an end, adding that the problem of state capture had dragged on for too long.

"This problem of state capture has endured for long and now we are finishing with it," he told supporters.

See video of Ramaphosa here:

The remarks resonated widely online, with many South Africans who have been glued to the commission's daily proceedings weighing in.

Mzansi reacts to Ramaphosa's Madlanga remarks

@uMaster_Sandz wrote:

"Lol, I knew that President will milk this Madlanga content 😂😂"

@ThuliWilliams asked:

"Did he say people are visiting the 'toilet' continuously because of Madlanga Commission?"

@MichaelMbathaSA said:

"He should extend the contract, we want more of Madlanga even though it affects my productivity at work sometimes lol"

@sharonshibe replied:

"Please don't let it affect your work, catch up later. Commission has taken over our lives 😂🤭"

@Dlidlozi added:

"But he honestly needs to release that interim report ASAP"

Ramaphosa extends Madlanga Commission

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the Madlanga Commission additional time to complete its work, setting a new deadline of 16 November 2026 for the final report to be submitted to his office. The deadline for the submission of evidence has been fixed at 2 October 2026. South Africans broadly supported the decision to extend the commission's timeline, commending its work to date.

Source: Briefly News