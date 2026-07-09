President Cyril Ramaphosa pushed the Madlanga Commission report deadline to 16 November 2026, with evidence submissions closing on 2 October

The commission, probing corruption and political interference in law enforcement, has already led to resignations, firings, and arrests

South Africans welcomed the extension, citing the need for key witnesses, including KZN deputy crime intelligence head Feroz Khan, to appear

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Juge Justice Madlanga (right). Images: Waldo Swiegers and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted the Madlanga Commission additional time to complete its work, setting a new deadline of 16 November 2026 for the final report to be submitted to his office.

The deadline for the submission of evidence has been fixed at 2 October 2026.

Madlanga Commission probes corruption and political interference in SAPS

The commission was established to investigate corruption and political interference in South African law enforcement. It was set up in July 2025 following a high-profile address by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, in which he publicly exposed alleged corruption within SAPS senior leadership and named politicians believed to be implicated.

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Since its first hearing in September 2025, the commission has produced significant consequences across the law enforcement landscape. The head of the KZN Hawks, Senona, resigned, while 16 SAPS officers were dismissed in connection with a R360 million tender allegedly awarded to cartel-linked figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Four senior Ekurhuleni municipality officials were also suspended and arrested, among them Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

The commission's recommendations task team has moved swiftly to act on findings, with the arrest of alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi among the most notable outcomes.

See post from journalist Ziyanda Ngcobo here:

Calls for extension from the public

South Africans broadly supported the decision to extend the commission's timeline, commending its work to date while pointing to several high-profile witnesses who have yet to appear. KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Crime Intelligence Head Feroz Khan, North West businessman Suleima Carrim, and Medicare official Mike van Wyk are all currently hospitalised, and their testimonies are considered critical to the commission's proceedings.

Ramaphosa expresses willingess to extend Commission

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa previously signalled his willingness to grant an extension to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry if a formal request is madeRamaphosa noted that while the judicial body may require additional time to complete its comprehensive mandate, he stands ready to accommodate such a request to ensure a thorough investigation.

Source: Briefly News