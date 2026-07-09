The High Court granted partial relief to anti-illegal immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and two co-applicants in their National Dialogue court battle

The court agreement allows nominated candidates to continue participating in the Steering Committee while formal appointment letters are finalised

South Africans reacted strongly online, with many accusing President Ramaphosa of attempting to sideline the voices behind the March and March movement

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma won a court case against Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Mzingenkosi Sibanda / AFP via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— Anti-illegal immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has secured a partial legal victory against President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Dialogue structures after the High Court granted interim relief in an urgent application heard on Tuesday, 8 July 2026.

Ngobese-Zuma brought the application alongside Dr Gordon Lesley Rolls and Mamile Sikhosana, with the trio contending that they had been unlawfully removed as nominated immigration sector representatives without any consultation or fair process, despite their active involvement in the National Dialogue since March 2026.

Court agreement keeps Dialogue on track

During Tuesday's hearing, the parties reached a mutual agreement permitting currently nominated candidates from recognised sectors to remain part of the Steering Committee's work while their formal letters of appointment are being prepared and issued. The arrangement provides interim certainty to the dialogue process while acknowledging the procedural fairness concerns the applicants raised. A full resolution of the application is still expected at a later stage.

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The development is the latest chapter in a broader campaign by Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement, which has held weekly protests demanding stricter immigration enforcement and the reservation of the township economy for South African citizens. The movement organised a nationwide demonstration on 30 June 2026 that prompted a 600-million-rand security deployment by the state. Ngobese-Zuma, a former radio presenter, founded the movement to call for the immediate deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

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South Africans react to court outcome

The news drew swift responses on social media, with many users siding with Ngobese-Zuma and criticising the government's handling of her exclusion.

@LadyMpopi wrote:

"On their neck MaNgobese🔥🔥 How dare they exclude leadership that is leading the whole country pertinent issue."

@deputyneighbor said:

"Jacinta is always using legal ways to confront our gov; it was ridiculous that they excluded her and March and March in the first place."

@DuKuDuKu_Bucs commented:

"Ramaphosa is gonna get a heart attack because of Jacinta. She's giving him sleepless nights more than the phalaphala case."

@mshanade1 added:

"Ramaphosa says in interviews his happy SAns March practising their constitutional rights while trying to silence on the side by wanting to exclude those who have the loudest voice 😂😂😂yah ne Ramaphosa and his ways."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma promises more protests

Similarly, Briefly News reported on the upcoming marches scheduled across South Africa, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, focusing on the pressing issue of illegal immigration. The movement, which has gained traction since its inception, comes in the wake of significant civil unrest and public debate

Source: Briefly News