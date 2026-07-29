Primary school pupils were left injured after a scholar transport vehicle collided with a Honda Jazz in Katlehong

According to reports, the overloaded 10-seater microbus was carrying 20 occupants at the time of the crash

Two other pupils, who were waiting for their transport on the side of the road, were also struck in the accident

GAUTENG — Twenty-one primary school pupils have been injured after a scholar transport vehicle and a Honda Jazz collided on the M7 in Tsietsi, outside Katlehong.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly before 7 am on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, where they found the two vehicles.

The VW microbus involved in the collision was a 10-seater reportedly carrying 20 occupants, including the driver, while the Honda Jazz had four occupants on board.

Pupils sustain serious and minor injuries

Of the 21 injured, four pupils were assessed with serious but stable injuries. The remaining pupils and other vehicle occupants sustained minor injuries. Two additional pupils, who had been standing on the roadside waiting for transport, were struck during the incident and also suffered minor injuries.

The M7 was temporarily closed to allow rescue operations to proceed. Once the scene was cleared, it was handed over to the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) for further investigation.

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The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Other accidents in which learners were injured

Briefly News reported that there have been numerous accidents involving vehicles transporting schoolchildren.

On 11 September 2025, five children were killed, and eight were injured after a taxi ploughed into a creche in Pietermaritzburg.

A day later, several schoolchildren were injured after a taxi accident in the same area in Imbali as the fatal crash.

21 learners were injured on 15 September after a taxi plunged off the Kwakheha Bridge in Impendle.

Source: Briefly News