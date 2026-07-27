Members of the South African Police Service responded to reports of a mass shooting in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch

Suspects and officers engaged in a shootout after Western Cape police were alerted to another shooting in the area

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the latest shooting, sharing mixed reactions to the news

Two police officers were injured in a shootout in Stellenbosch while responding to another shooting. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE — Four people have been killed and four others injured, including two police officers, after a mass shooting erupted in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday, 27 July 2026, where they discovered an unidentified man who had died from gunshot wounds.

While processing that scene, officers heard additional shots nearby and moved to investigate — at which point armed suspects opened fire on them directly. The officers returned fire, causing the attackers to flee.

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Two police members and two members of the public sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange and were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. In total, four unidentified men were found dead across the connected crime scenes.

Firearm recovered at the scene

Crime scene experts worked through the night collecting evidence across the multiple locations and recovered a 9mm firearm at one of the scenes. It has since been sent away for forensic analysis.

Detectives from the Western Cape Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit are now leading the investigation, which carries four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting, and the motive behind the shootings remains under investigation.

South Africans weigh in on the latest shooting

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the latest fatal shootings in the province.

S-ta said:

“I was made to believe that after the foreigners left, the criminal activities in South Africa would have subsided.”

Africa South claimed:

“Hitmen from KZN are doing their jobs as usual. No doubt about it.”

Andile Xaba urged:

“Clean up the root cause, which is in Parkland. Build an extra jail, no parole and no bail for murderers. And no sentences should run concurrently. Arrest corrupt SAPS and give them harsher sentences.”

Panashe Viet asked:

“And another mass shooting in Gugulethu. What is going on in the Western Cape?”

Happy Nkuna Timbiteni noted:

"Three, if not four more shootings on Friday in Khayelitsha."

Other mass shootings in 2026

Briefly News has reported that there have been several shootings in the Western Cape in 2026.

A mass shooting in Athlone in February 2026 claimed three lives, including a nine-month-old baby's.

Three people were shot dead, and four were injured in a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein in March 2026.

Four people were killed in three separate shootings in Mitchells Plain in April 2026, as gun violence continues unabated.

Source: Briefly News