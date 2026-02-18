A mass shooting in Athlone claimed three lives, including a nine-month-old baby, on Tuesday night

The fatal mass shooting comes just days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of the SANDF to the Western Cape

Police said that the two men who were critically injured in the attack are receiving medical treatment

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the incident to Briefly News

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the bodies of two women, aged 25 and 36, and the infant. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, ATHLONE - Just days before the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to the Western Cape, three people, including a nine-month-old baby, were shot and killed during a mass shooting at Sunbird Court in Bridgetown, Athlone, on Tuesday night, 17 February 2026.

5 people shot in Athlone

The incident occurred at approximately 22:00 on Tuesday, 17 February 2026. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), officers responding to reports of gunfire found the bodies of two women, aged 25 and 36, and the infant. All three had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene. Two adult men were also shot and injured. Emergency services transported the injured men to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information indicated that three unknown suspects fled the scene and remain at large. The motive for the attack is under investigation. Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut told Briefly News that detectives from the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are leading the probe. He said SAPS has mobilised all available resources to trace and apprehend those responsible.

Police condemned the killings as senseless and brutal and assured Athlone residents that efforts are underway to restore safety and stability in the area. Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit tips anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application.

The incident occurred at approximately 22:00 on 17 February 2026. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans react

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the brutal incident.

Sharon Malesa said:

"The world is so sick. Who kills a 9-month-old baby?"

Tisetso Mdluli said:

"Honestly, criminals are running South Africa even police are scared too."

Siyabonga Jobe said:

"In South Africa, there is not a single day that passes without a headline of shot and killed."

Ronewa Mudza said:

"And some sitting in the comfort of their homes with high walls will say deploying soldiers to maintain peace is unconstitutional."

Temba Mphembela said:

"Shooting a 9-month-old, this one needs to be taken straight to a mental institution. Jail time for the rest of his life."

