The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has voiced serious concern after CAF’s Appeals Board overturned the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final outcome, stripping Senegal of the title and awarding it to Morocco.

Responding to the contentious verdict, Motsepe said he was “deeply disappointed” by the circumstances surrounding the final, noting that the situation has raised questions about the integrity and reputation of African football.

He explained that the incidents linked to the AFCON 2025 final have undermined years of progress made in rebuilding trust, transparency, and effective governance within the sport across the continent.

“What occurred during that final compromised the progress CAF has achieved over time in upholding integrity, respect, ethical standards, and credibility in its competitions,” Motsepe stated.

While acknowledging improvements in CAF’s administrative and governance structures, he admitted that lingering scepticism and mistrust remain a persistent “legacy challenge” for the organisation.

Motsepe also pointed to ongoing concerns about refereeing quality, match officiating, and the autonomy of CAF’s judicial bodies, emphasising that these areas continue to face scrutiny despite reform efforts.

He noted that CAF has made intentional moves to reinforce its legal and disciplinary frameworks by appointing experienced judges and legal professionals drawn from its six regional zones and 54 member associations.

According to him, the contrasting decisions delivered by CAF’s Disciplinary Board and Appeals Board highlight the independence of these institutions, even though such outcomes may spark debate and controversy.

“The Disciplinary Board reached one conclusion, while the Appeals Board arrived at a completely different one,” he said. “This shows independence, but we recognise the concerns regarding integrity.”

Motsepe further confirmed that Senegal retains the right to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), adding that CAF will respect whatever ruling emerges from the highest authority in sports dispute resolution.

He reaffirmed CAF’s stance on fairness, stressing that no nation would receive preferential treatment over another within African football.

“No country on the continent will be given an advantage over others. We remain committed to fairness and equal treatment,” Motsepe emphasised.

In light of the controversy, CAF has initiated a review of its procedures, with plans to address identified shortcomings and introduce corrective measures.

Motsepe concluded by underscoring the need to rebuild confidence among fans across Africa, ensuring that decisions by referees, VAR officials, and judicial panels are widely viewed as impartial and trustworthy.

The aftermath of the AFCON 2025 final continues to stir debate across the continent, with Senegal expected to escalate the matter to CAS in what could become one of the most significant legal disputes in African football history.

Source: Briefly News