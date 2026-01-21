CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe explained why Morocco frequently hosts major African football tournaments

Financial concerns prevent many African countries from bidding to host CAF competitions, says Motsepe.

Football fans reacted strongly, divided over Morocco’s repeated role as host and concerns of favouritism.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has addressed the controversy surrounding Morocco hosting major tournaments in Africa in recent years. The North African nation has hosted several events recently, raising questions among football fans and analysts about a perceived preference.

Morocco hosted the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026 across multiple cities and stadiums. The 2025 U‑17 AFCON took place in Morocco from 30 March to 19 April 2025, featuring youth national teams from across the continent. Morocco also hosted the inaugural Women’s Futsal AFCON in Rabat in April 2025, which served as both a CAF event and African qualifier for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup.

From 9 to 23 November 2024, Morocco staged the CAF Women’s Champions League, Africa’s premier women’s club competition. The country also hosted the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations from 5–26 July 2025 (officially labelled 2024), marking the second consecutive time it organised the women’s continental championship.

The U‑23 AFCON was held in Morocco from 24 June to 8 July 2023 as Olympic qualifying for national under‑23 teams. Morocco hosted the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, featuring continental club champions from around the world. Looking ahead, Morocco is set to co‑host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, marking its first time hosting the global tournament.

Morocco steps in as other countries avoid hosting

Motsepe clarified that many African nations are often reluctant to host major tournaments due to the financial risks involved. He explained that several countries declined to bid for the Women’s Futsal and the Women’s Champions League, fearing potential financial losses.

"Many people wonder why Morocco hosts so many CAF events. What they do not know is that when we ask countries to apply to host tournaments like the Futsal or the Women’s Champions League, no one steps forward because they are afraid of losing money," said Motsepe. He emphasised that Morocco consistently steps in and takes the initiative to host these tournaments.

African fans' reactions highlight divided opinions

Football fans were divided over Motsepe’s statements:

@Cybereagles:

"Dr Motsepe is short‑sighted. Many infrastructural projects are built because countries host major events. Often, borrowing money for infrastructure leaves a lasting benefit beyond the tournament."

@samzsal:

"Is that why officials favour Morocco in decisions? This will harm African football if hosts are always advantaged."

@asarr4109601:

"I do not mind Morocco hosting until other countries improve their infrastructure, but it should not lead to favouritism."

@ProudZ1mbabwean:

"We could reduce costs by allowing neighbouring countries to co‑host. For AFCON, say six stadiums are needed. Make three countries host and improve two each at a time."

@BernardTiphain2:

"Look at Algeria. CAF ignored their bid despite good infrastructure. Moroccan influence is hurting African football."

@Gao_Richo31:

"What is CAF doing to help other countries host tournaments? The debt on Morocco should not be at the expense of others."

@luxgamer4k:

"Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda – the list goes on."

The AFCON in Morocco was ultimately won by Senegal amid controversy over a late refereeing decision. The match has sparked debate, and Senegal may face sanctions from CAF and FIFA, potentially affecting their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

