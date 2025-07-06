Benni McCarthy discusses Kenya's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which would be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico

The South African tactician was recently appointed head coach of the Harambee Stars after leaving his role at Manchester United, and has been in charge of two games in the World Cup qualifiers

Kenya currently sit fourth in Group F with six points from six matches played so far in the qualification phase

Benni McCarthy has commented on Kenya's chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Bafana Bafana legend was recently named the Harambee Stars' head coach, a job he took over after leaving his role at English Premier League giants Manchester United.

Kenya are fourth in their qualifying group with six points from a possible 18 with six matches played already. Ivory Coast are currently on top of Group F with 16 points while Gabon sit second on the log with 15 points.

McCarthy admits Kenya faces big task in World Cup qualifiers

Speaking to CGTN Africa, McCarthy acknowledged the big challenge ahead for Kenya in their bid to qualify for the World Cup next year.

The former Cape Town City coach has led Kenya in two games in the qualifiers, drawing his first match against Gabon and then losing against Gabon in Nairobi.

“I think World Cup qualification will be very difficult for us,” McCarthy said.

“The gap in points between us and the group leaders is significant. Ivory Coast is at the top, and they had a head start on us. When my staff and I came in, we immediately had two matches, one draw and one loss, unfortunately against the second-placed team in our group.

“That result, especially the loss to Gabon, was a major setback,” he added. “We gave everything to give the country something to celebrate, but it wasn’t enough.”

Despite the tough road ahead, McCarthy emphasised the mentality he’s trying to build within the squad.

“I believe a team should reflect its coach. If I live by a certain standard and work ethic, then that’s how I want my players to operate. We carry ourselves with a bit of arrogance, but we remain humble and respectful," he added.

“But when it comes to the fight on the pitch, whether it’s us or them, we want it to be us. We bring that aggression, that extra edge, and we’re trying to instil that into Kenyan football.”

Source: Briefly News