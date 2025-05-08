Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy shared beautiful pictures on social media to celebrate his daughter Lima Rose McCarthy’s 13th birthday

The Kenyan national team coach added a lovely caption to the post to express his love for his daughter and wife, Stacey McCarthy

Netizens were move by the heartwarming post by the former Orlando Pirates star, with many joining him to celebrate his daughter on her birthday

South African coach Benni McCarthy has celebrated his daughter, Lima McCarthy, as she turned 13 on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Lima Rose was born in 2012 and has a younger brother, Lio Romero, who was born seven years later.

The Bafana Bafana legend has three daughters—Minna, Miya, and Allegra—from his previous marriage to Spanish national Maria Santos.

McCarthy celebrates daughter's 13th birthday

McCarthy took to his official Instagram page to post a lovely picture of him posing alongside Lima to celebrate her birthday as she turns 13.

The Kenyan national team coach added a heartfelt caption to the picture he shared on social media, expressing his love for his daughter.

"Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful daughter Lima❤️ I hope you have the best day. I love you so much @limarosemccarthy @staceymccarthy17," the UEFA Champions League winner's caption reads.

The caption, filled with emotion and pride, highlighted how quickly time flies and how special the moment was for the McCarthy family.

Lima Rose's mother, Stacey McCarthy, joined in the celebration by commenting on Benni's post on Instagram.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she commented.

The pictures shared by McCarthy quickly gained traction as fans across South Africa flooded the comments with well-wishes, birthday blessings, and admiration for the close bond between the football star and his daughter.

Fans celebrate Lima Rose McCarthy on her 13th birthday

molao_facts said:

"As a father my self always happy to see present fathers 🔥 Danko Papa benni still scoring in life too # inspiration South Africa especially black fathers tap in this man still putting everything out on the field so tap in❤️."

iamleanned wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful Lima 🎉."

charlimingadosh shared:

"Coach you have too many kids every month you wishing one of your kids a happy birthday 🎈 . Happy Birthday to your princess 👸."

Source: Briefly News