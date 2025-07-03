Lasizwe has not addressed Mzansi's burning questions about why his contract with DStv ended

Amidst the controversy, Lasizwe shared new pictures on X featuring a masculine look, which led fans to comment humorously and curiously about his sexuality

Awkward Dates was part of a major April 2025 partnership between DStv and digital creators, but the partnership did not last

Lasizwe has not yet publicly commented about his contract with streaming giant DStv ending. The star has been making headlines after reports that his popular show, Awkward Dates, will not be streaming on Mzansi Magic.

Lasizwe shared stunning pictures amid reports of his contract with DStv ending.

Source: Getty Images

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from curious fans who want to know what happened between Lasizwe and DStv, just months after their contract was announced.

Meanwhile, the media personality has been unfazed by the noise surrounding his name on social media. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page, Lasizwe shared three stunning pictures that got his fans talking.

In the pictures, Lasizwe rocked an all-black outfit, Timberland boots, and silver jewelry. The star ditched his usual long wigs for a clean haircut. Take a look at the pictures below:

Lasizwe's pictures spark reactions about his sexuality

We all know Lasizwe is a proud member of the LGBTQI+ community, but his recent pictures had fans sharing hilarious comments about the YouTuber's sexuality.

Some joked that he has been focusing more on his male side than his female side, while some brave netizens shot their shots at the star.

@MandlaSithole18 said:

"I like your poses lately, your boy side is slowly coming back."

@Tshepixo__21 commented:

"One interview with this broer and you started moving differently.👀😭😭😭"

@GlitEdgee wrote:

"Kancane kancane you are becoming husband material."

@Justmzwaii2 added:

"Given the chance, would you be straight? Sorry if this is offensive."

@theblacktweet99 wrote:

"You could make beautiful kids if only you stopped this LGBTQ shandies."

@Nontu2ko101 said:

"Ishu 🔥🔥🔥 Looking damn good, I was confused at first."

Lasizwe has not yet responded after being dropped by DStv.

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Lasizwe and DStv's contract

Lasizwe's YouTube show, Awkward Dates, was selected among other famous shows in a groundbreaking partnership between DStv and content creators in April 2025. Other shows selected include MacG's Podcast & Chill, Against The Wall with Skeem GP, Joseph Dary, People Need Comedy with Mpho Popps, Spreading Humours, Open Chats Podcast, and Piano Pulse.

The partnership did not last long, and people on social media are speculating that the contract ended due to payment issues. Other fans attributed the unfortunate end to Lasizwe and content creator Dominic Zaca's ongoing drama.

