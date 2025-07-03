Ciza warmed hearts with a resurfaced video showing him dancing like Michael Jackson at age 16

Reactions to the post were positive, with his parents and fans praising his growth and talent in the music industry

Ciza, known for hits like Adje and Come Alive, is now also exploring DJing while drawing inspiration from icons like DJ Black Coffee and Kabza

Ciza, the son of Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza, has loved performing since childhood. The rising star recently tugged at Mzansi's heartstrings with a resurfaced video from seven years ago.

‘Isaka’ hitmaker Ciza warmed hearts with a throwback video. Image: @ciza_sa and @nhanhla_mafu

Source: Instagram

The video shows the Isaka (6 AM) hitmaker recreating the legendary Michael Jackson's dance moves for his famous mother. Speaking about the video in a post he shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, 3 July, the 23-year-old admitted that his dance moves might have been the best, but the clip inspires him. The post read:

"This is me 7 years ago, I was 16, always dancing for my mother! This video is so cringe & funny to me, but it’s also so inspiring! MJ really is my GOAT! 😂🥹🤍 @nhlanhla_ mafu."

Ciza also shared a screenshot from a message from his mother showing how rapper Cassper Nyovest referred to Ciza as a superstar years ago, and today he is dominating global music charts and travelling the world to perform.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Ciza's post receives mixed reactions

Social media users loved Ciza's throwback video. Many applauded him for how far he has come in the showbiz industry. His parents, TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu, also showed their son some love in the comments section.

@nhlanhla_mafu commented:

"One of my favourite videos🥰❤️"

@tknciza_sa said:

"🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️ it feels like yesterday. I was worried and praying for you all the time, my son. I am still praying for you even today. 🖤"

@originalspectacular wrote:

"Now look how far you came, so proud bro🔥🔥🔥"

@lennox_mhlongo added:

"God paved the lane for you 🙌🙌🙌👏"

@steve_gymfit24 commented:

"It’s your time now, bro👌😎"

What you need to know about Ciza

Despite his parents' fame, Ciza has been paving his way in the entertainment industry. The star recently ventured into the DJing industry and has been topping charts with his latest single, Isaka (6 AM), which has received endorsements from stars like Prince Kaybee. He noted that he is still a musician, but just loves trying out new things.

Ciza said he looks up to stars like DJ Black Coffee, Kabza, and DJ Shimza. He is known for hit songs like Adje, Come Alive, and Bank Notification.

Fans shared sweet comments on Ciza's throwback dance video. Image: @ciza_sa

Source: Instagram

TK Nciza and Ciza visit late daughter's grave

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that music boss turned politician TK Nciza and his son, rising star Ciza, made a heartfelt visit this week.

The father and son duo visited the late Zinathi Nciza, whom he lost in a terrible car crash in 2009, reports Daily Sun. Zinathi was the daughter of Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Nciza. She was allegedly five years old at the time. Wednesday, 28 March 2025, was her heavenly birthday, and she would have turned 21 years old.

