Two young men from Free State shared a video dancing to Afrikaans music while calling themselves "proud coconuts"

The content creator and his friend wore cowboy hats, jackets, white shorts and Crocs, mimicking the stereotypical Afrikaner dressing

The video sparked positive reactions from Afrikaans speakers who appreciated the young men embracing the culture and language

A young man who regularly shares personal videos and fun moments with friends on his TikTok page, posted a video on 4th June that caught the attention of South Africans across the country. The young man from Free State, along with his friend, decided to dance to Afrikaans music in their living room, but their outfit choice during the cold winter months raised eyebrows and brought smiles to many faces.

The video that was shared on the young man's TikTok page @sirrluke, showed both young men dancing energetically to an upbeat Afrikaans song playing on their television. What made the clip particularly amusing was their choice of clothing during Free State's notoriously cold winter season. Both wore cowboy hats, light jackets over their tops, white shorts, socks and Crocs - a combination that perfectly mimicked the stereotypical Afrikaner gentleman who seems immune to cold weather.

The caption read:

"Proud coconut 🥥🇿🇦 No winter for us🧑‍🌾🌾"

His words immediately sparked curiosity about what the term "coconut" meant and why they used it to describe themselves.

Mzansi reacts with warmth

The video went viral with over 5,000 reactions and 122 comments, mostly from Afrikaans-speaking South Africans who were delighted to see the cultural appreciation. The response was overwhelmingly positive:

@mari wrote:

"Dancing in Afrikaans."

@WendyvanAswegen asked:

"In watter skool was julle? 🥰"

@sirrluke replied:

"Welkom volkskool❤️"

@CindyMels commented:

"So mooi om die te sien. Suid Afrikaners soos een famile"

@ChavanneyC joked:

"Niks bang vir die winter! 😂 Lekker manner!"

@Stina90210 laughed:

"Look... You still need to put on shorts for winter 😂... Lovit❤️"

@CharleneMaris added:

"Love the caption 🤣🤣👌"

What does being a coconut mean

According to Taylor and Francis Online, the term "coconut" refers to a person who is perceived to be "black on the outside but white on the inside" by other black people who regard themselves as more authentically black. This label has historically been used in South Africa to describe black individuals who are seen as lacking in their African heritage, particularly in terms of language and cultural practices.

In post-apartheid South Africa, these labels have become vital for understanding the complexities of racial and cultural identity, especially as social differentiation has increased since 1994.

The young men's use of this term suggests they attended Afrikaans schools, which explains their fluency in the language and understanding of the lyrics they were dancing to. Rather than being ashamed of this background, they proudly embraced it, showing how some South Africans are reclaiming potentially negative labels.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

