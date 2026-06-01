Comedian Ashante goes viral after sharing a faith message inside a fast-food spot, catching SA’s attention

Her TikTok shows her speaking about belief in a simple, everyday setting in a bold way

Mzansi reacts with a mix of shock and respect over her unexpected approach to spreading the message

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She usually does pranks in KFC, this time, she was serious. Image: @it's.ashante

Source: TikTok

A woman know for comedic content. shared a video preaching the gospel at a KFC. South Africans were impressed.

The TikTok video posted by @it's.ashante on the 29 May 2026 shows Ashante telling people about Jesus. She boldly stands up as people sit and eat and place their orders, she starts by saying:

"Jesus loves you"

The TikToker, who is known for making comedic content and pranks online, took a religious route with her content as she focused on sharing her faith. She captioned her post:

"Spreading humour & the Gospel of Our Lord & Saviour."

Ashante boldy stood up in a crowd of people. Image: @it's.ashante

Source: TikTok

Ashante speaks boldly about the her faith

Although preaching in a KFC may seem unusual, Ashante is simply acting out her faith. According to Christ for All Nations, to preach everywhere means don't keep the Gospel to yourself. Use your voice and tell people about Jesus wherever you are.

To preach means to publicly announce or proclaim a message, like a messenger who went into a town and loudly declared who had won a battle. Jesus calls believers to be proclaimers of the Good News.

This means that don't need to know every answer, win debates, or explain every detail of salvation. Your job is simply to share the message of Jesus. As you go through daily life, at work, school, the shops, or with friends, speak about what Christ has done and trust God to do the rest.

View the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the KFC moment

Many South Africans took to the comments section to share their thoughts. This is what Mzansi said on @it's.ashante's page:

uThandeka.Ngwenya

"This should be our daily basis, He said we should spread His word 🙏 Amen cc may God bless you 👏"

Jackie Marumo

"I thought it was a prank"

kiarababyy4

"Yesssssssssssss , you should make more content like this.😭❤️❤️🔥"

Hope Seipati

"You are brave girl 😂"

Thola Mkhize

"Ngibheke ama likes kulevideo hhaybo vele abantu abafune ukwazi ngoJesu, Big up baby girl, God bless you 🙏🙏🙏"

@The Preferred05 said:

"May the Lord continue to use you to touch countless Lives all for his glory 💯🔥"

:Mammono added:

"O sebete hle 😂😂😂May the Good Lord continue to bless and protect you galer ❤️❤️❤️"

More Briefly News Stories on KFC

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A Randburg woman amused Mzansi after she showed how she used KFC takeaway to make a Sunday stew, sparking mixed reactions and playful debate online.

Mzansi was left stunned after a viral Reddit post revealed a vintage 1976 KFC menu showing extremely low prices, sparking debate and nostalgia over how much fast food has changed over time.

Source: Briefly News