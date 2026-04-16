A local creator shared her underwhelming experience trying fast food in the US, sparking a massive debate about price and quality

The video was shared on TikTok, where viewers compared the meal to local standards

Social media users were shocked by the R800 price tag for the fast food, noting that she could buy buckets of KFC at home with that amount

A Zulu woman showed her KFC order details, which revealed a total cost of $48. Image: @konke.sirlee

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman went viral after spending $48 on an American KFC order that left her unimpressed with everything except the chicken.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @konke.sirlee on 7 April 2026, where it gained traction, with many viewers jokingly calling her to return home.

Before showing her the contents, the creator showed off her order details, revealing a $48 (R800) amount paid for the food. After receiving her order, which was packaged in a sealed plastic bag, she showed what was inside. The food included fries, a burger, a Twister, a piece of chicken and a cool drink.

Trying an American KFC

The first thing she tried was the Pepsi cool drink, which she said did not taste like either a Pepsi or a Coke. The burger looked dry with no filling, and after adding a sauce to it, she rated it a 5.5 out of 10. TikTok user @konke.sirlee expressed her disappointment with American food, but still rated the burger better than the others she had tried from other restaurants. The wings and the twister also failed to impress the young South African, who rated them 5. The chicken, however, left her impressed; she noted that it tasted closer to Mzansi's KFC chicken while giving it a 7.5 score. Overall, she said the food wasn't too bad.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the KFC meal

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who debated about the meal. The first point of discussion was the R800 price, which led to some viewers saying they would cook every day if they lived in America. Many social media users were unimpressed with the food presentation, especially the burger with just the chicken fillet and no other fillings. Some said they now understood why Americans dip their burgers in sauces when eating. One viewer noted that with the amount the creator paid for the food, she could have gotten three KFC buckets and still received change in Mzansi.

Many viewers joked that the high prices in America would turn them into cooks. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Elbeemilly commented:

"Every day I'm reminded ukuba andifuni ukuya eMelika (that I don't want to go to America)."

User @ꜱɪɴᴀʏᴇ🫧🩷

"The food looks cold 😭."

User @cutie pie

"South Africa is honestly the best place ever."

User @thing_no.1 added:

"So that's why they dip burgers in sauces, because it's dry."

User @ORATILE shared:

"The way I’m such a picky eater, I don’t think I would survive that side 😭."

User @ I'm Highly Favourable said:

"You can get three KFC buckets in South Africa and get change on top with R800."

3 Briefly News KFC-related articles

A woman who humorously justified buying KFC by saying "R100 won't buy a CAR" was surprised to learn that she had won a brand-new car and would be the face of the food chain's December campaign.

A group of friends on a sightseeing trip near Cape Town experienced a chaotic “robbery” when a troop of baboons invaded their car and stole their KFC meals, shocking many social media users.

A bunch of young men stopped a man who resembled Colonel Harland Sanders to ask him if he was "Mr KFC," leaving social media users in stitches.

Source: Briefly News