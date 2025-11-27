A woman who humorously justified buying KFC by saying "R100 won't buy a CAR" was surprised to learn that she had won a brand-new car, and that was not all

The exciting news was shared on TikTok, gaining massive views and comments from viewers who were extremely happy for her

Social media users were moved by the generosity, calling the collaboration between KFC and VW a PR stunt that matters and celebrating the recognition of an ordinary person

A woman's humorous R100 video surprisingly earned her 31 cars. Image: @magoldromy

Source: TikTok

A local woman’s humorous online video taken in June 2024 while eating KFC wings resulted in an astonishing, life-changing prize, turning her into an overnight sensation.

The two-part video, shared by TikTok user @magoldromy, documented an amazing surprise from KFC and Volkswagen (VW) officials and garnered massive views and comments from viewers who celebrated the good news.

The surprise began with a recorded virtual meeting featuring a representative from KFC and another from VW. The female rep referenced a viral clip the woman had posted, eating KFC wings with pizza visible, and justifying her indulgence with the line: “It’s not like R100 will buy you a car or a house.” After the woman laughed, she was informed that her video had won her a brand-new Polo Vivo. The emotional weight of the news was immediate; the woman was seen reaching for a tissue in her car, tears welling up.

The R100 viral video

The emotional weight of the news was immediate; the woman was seen reaching for a tissue in her car, tears welling up. The good news didn't end there. TikTok user @magoldromy was informed that she had won not one, but a total of 31 Polo Vivos. She would be tasked with giving away the cars to customers who purchased KFC buckets of nine pieces or more.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She was also named the face of the official December KFC campaign, a piece of news that visibly excited her. Part two of the video showed the representatives arriving to give her the prize. She was handed the 31 keys, all placed on one massive keyring. Overcome with joy, she shook the keyring as someone in the background shouted, reminding her that those were all her cars.

The woman was also told that she would be the face of a KFC December campaign. Image: @magoldromy

Source: TikTok

SA reacts with excitement to the surprise

Social media users flooded the comments section, congratulating the lucky winner. Many viewers were eager to know how to enter the competition, hoping to win one of the 31 Polos. Others admitted the video got them emotional, stating that Grace had located her. The most widespread praise was directed at the two giant companies, with many calling the team-up a PR stunt that matters, for recognising and elevating an ordinary person.

User @Bash said:

"The only PR that makes sense. What do you mean🥳!"

User @Genie commented:

"I love it when brands are led by people who can recognise the impact of black creators, because they have people on their teams who look like us and can relate and relay the message."

User @_lurh7 added:

"When grace locates you, nothing else matters♥️. Congratulations, sis."

User @malesolot🇧🇼🇿🇦 asked:

"How do we enter for those 31 VW?"

User @Costa commented:

"Congratulations 🎊 winning a car is the best feeling ever, I know. I once won a Polo Vivo from Spar just a week after getting my license. I'm happy for you, stranger. Enjoy your car. Mine was taken at our home at gunpoint 😢."

User @Anini shared:

"That time I just bought KFC for supper, how I would be so happy to have a Polo with my chicken 😭."

Watch the TikTok videos below:

3 Briefly News KFC-related articles

A group of Zulu men on a sightseeing trip near Grabouw experienced a chaotic “robbery” when a troop of baboons invaded their car and stole their KFC meals.

A bunch of young men stopped a man who resembled Colonel Harland Sanders to ask him if he was "Mr KFC," leaving social media users in stitches.

A grandson shared a touching moment, bonding with his gogo, over a KFC meal, leaving Mzansi peeps singing his praise.

Source: Briefly News