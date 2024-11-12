A bunch of bold chaps were not shy to ask a man who resembled the face of a leading fast food restaurant question when they bumped into him

The man was passing by the food establishment when the boys stopped and posed questions

The clip left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter, and many took to the comment section to share their amusement

The younger generation is fun, and they are often not afraid to express themselves to the people around them and strangers wherever they are.

A video taken while a few boys were conversing with a grown man was shared on Instagram by the social media account @reel_southafricans.

The resemblance between Colonel Harland Sanders' and the man

The clip shows the grown gent walking close to KFC when the guys stop him and ask if he is Mr KFC while taking a video. The boys zoom in on his face and then on Colonel Harland Sanders' picture, located at the restaurant door and a big KFC bucket at the entrance of the fast food joint.

The post entertains Mzansi peeps

The post attracted 30.5K likes and over 1.1K comments after it was shared by @reel_southafricans on their page from social media users who found the clip hilarious. Many saw a resemblance between the colonel and the others and were shocked that the boys were not shy.

User @carinamarik shared:

"He's a grumpy version at that 😂."

User @ginase_melody_miya said:

"Everybody is coming to South Africa. Even the colonel himself 😂😂😂."

User @silentraregem joked:

"Finally he has been located 😂😂😂😂😂."

User @dylanclarkson86 commented:

"I am in tears 😂😂😂😂 watched this 5 plus times and literally rolled 😂."

User @dormantmango added:

"Mr. KFC.. 😂😂😂😂 No place on earth like South Africa. Just love it."

User @ora_mox said:

"😂He's going to check if his franchise is in order😂😂he doesn't want mistakes so he came personally shem😂."

