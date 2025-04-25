Royal AM’s PSL membership was officially terminated as the Premier Soccer League Board of Governors resolved to expel the club following recent controversies

PSL has now requested SAFA to promote three teams instead of the usual two for the upcoming season

Promotion and relegation format remains unchanged and despite the changes, the structure involving automatic promotion and playoffs between Motsepe Championship and Premiership teams stays intact

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to approach the South African Football Association (SAFA) with a request to promote three teams from the ABC Motsepe League ahead of the upcoming season.

The proposal comes after the recent termination of Royal AM’s membership from the professional ranks.

The decision was reportedly finalised during a PSL Board of Governors (BoG) meeting held last week. According to reports from SABC Sport, league executives agreed that the exit of Royal AM necessitates the inclusion of an additional team from the lower division to maintain competitive balance.

The PSL plans to approach SAFA to promote three ABC Motsepe League teams after Royal AM's exit. Image: @PSL

Source: Facebook

Revised promotion structure considered

Traditionally, two teams gain promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship: the league winner moves directly into the Betway Premiership, while the second and third-placed sides enter promotion playoffs.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

These playoffs also involve the 15th-placed team from the Premiership in a round-robin mini-league, with the winner earning a top-flight spot.

However, the PSL’s current recommendation would see a third team promoted directly from the ABC Motsepe League to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, filling the gap left by Royal AM’s expulsion. This is a significant development and a departure from the standard procedure.

Royal AM’s professional status officially cancelled

Two weeks ago, the PSL Board voted to revoke Royal AM’s membership, effectively ending their involvement in South Africa’s top-flight football.

The club has been embroiled in a series of administrative and compliance issues, which reportedly led to the league’s firm stance.

An official statement confirming the club’s removal, as well as an updated Betway Premiership table, is expected from the PSL in the near future.

It remains to be seen how SAFA will respond to the request, although the move is believed to have the backing of the majority within the PSL’s leadership.

Looking ahead to next season

If SAFA grants the PSL’s request, it could create a unique scenario with increased opportunities for clubs in the ABC Motsepe League and, potentially reshape the dynamics of promotion and relegation in South African football.

Fans and stakeholders now await official communication from both bodies as the league prepares for a new chapter without Royal AM.

A major shake-up in South African football looms as the PSL eyes new clubs from the ABC Motsepe League. Image: @PSL

Source: Facebook

Royal AM's financial troubles

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is currently under curatorship due to a significant tax debt, estimated to be around R40 million.

The debt is reportedly linked to the club’s president, Shauwn Mkhize, and her family trust.

This financial instability has only worsened the club’s situation, as it has not been able to honor its obligations on and off the pitch.

Source: Briefly News