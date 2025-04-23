VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology is reportedly set to be introduced in the PSL soon, with testing and proposals already underway

The implementation of VAR will be costly, with the first year of the project expected to reach R80 million, including significant training and equipment expenses

SAFA is focusing on training match officials to operate VAR with plans to start with smaller cup competitions before rolling it out to league matches

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology is poised to be introduced in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) from next season, with Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie confirming that plans are already well underway.

This follows years of calls from fans, pundits, and clubs for technology to assist match officials and improve decision-making in local football.

VAR technology is set to debut in the PSL next season, improving match decisions. Image

Source: Getty Images

VAR systems undergoing testing

Speaking to the media, McKenzie revealed that multiple VAR systems are currently being tested by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

The process includes reviewing proposals submitted by technology service providers after the department issued a formal call to the market earlier this month.

“We are busy testing the different options this week; we have gone to market for proposals,” said McKenzie.

“The goal is to ensure that when VAR is introduced in the PSL, it functions smoothly and delivers the desired impact on the game.”

SAFA and ministry set for key meeting on referee training

A high-level meeting between the Ministry and the South African Football Association (SAFA) is scheduled for next week. The primary focus will be on developing a robust training plan for local referees, ensuring they are fully equipped to operate the system.

SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao previously stated that only three officials in South Africa – Abongile Tom, Akhona Makhalima, and Zakhele Siwela – are currently certified to use VAR, while others are still undergoing training.

The association plans to gradually introduce the system, starting with cup competitions before full league adoption.

SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao confirmed only three SA officials are VAR-certified. Image: SABC Sport

Source: Facebook

R80 million price tag for year one of VAR rollout

Bringing VAR to South African football comes with a hefty price tag. Initial training alone is expected to cost around R30 million, with the total cost of the first year projected at R80 million. Each PSL fixture using VAR will cost approximately R80,000 to operate.

SAFA had initially earmarked the 2025 Nedbank Cup final as a potential test ground for the technology, but it now appears the official rollout will begin in the 2025/26 season instead.

Minister McKenzie expressed gratitude to stakeholders and emphasised the importance of “getting it right the first time” for the integrity of South African football.

Mixed reactions follow the Sports Minister's promise to introduce VAR

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has promised the introduction of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in South African football by April, aiming to improve officiating and reduce errors.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some fans excited about the potential for better officiating, while others question its feasibility, sustainability, and the allocation of resources.

Critics argue that the focus should instead be on grassroots football development, better facilities, and referee training programs.

