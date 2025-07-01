Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star player Relebohile Mofokeng received a warm welcome in Parliament

The 20-year-old, affectionately known as “iPresident Yama2000,” attended a National Council of Provinces session as a guest

Social media lit up after Mofokeng gifted President Ramaphosa a framed soccer jersey from his Foundation

Orlando Pirates star player Relebohile Mofokeng made a surprise visit to Parliament, where he was warmly welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and other members of the house. Mofokeng attended a parliamentary session at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) as a guest.

Orlando Pirates Star Relebohile Mofokeng Meets President Cyril Ramaphosa at Parliament

Source: Getty Images

"iPresident Yama2000" honoured in the house

The Bafana Bafana star was introduced by Honourable Mr Poobalan Govender, the NCOP’s Deputy Chairperson, who recognised him as a national football talent and mentioned his nickname, “iPresident Yama2000.”

The 20-year-old was joined in the gallery by his Relebohile Mofokeng Foundation team. President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sports, Arts & Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, and former SAFA Vice President Chief Mwelo Nonkonyane all warmly welcomed the youngster to Parliament.

After the session, Mofokeng honoured the President with a framed Relebohile Mofokeng Foundation soccer jersey, a gesture that lit up social media, with netizens celebrating the moment and joking that the two were now both “Presidents” in their own different ways.

Mzansi praise Relebohile for being exemplary

@creative senzo

"Umhlangano womongameli"

@babaheathen

"Rele your PR is amazing"

@mawalawala5

"mfanaka"

@xolani_nzimande

"our superstar our RM38 our pride"

@ ab_mjobi

"Well done to Rele and the team behind him.It is truly remarkable to see a youngman of his calibre with such a vision and passion.To the extent that we can please involve us so we can help grow the foundation and its reach"

@ luyandanjokweni

"cupcake and cocomelon"

@chriskat_za

"2 presidents in 1 picture'

@ pretty_boy_kunta

"Presidential meeting"

@ wlanga

"Players should take note,not this thing yamasuper cars from the get go"

@ lebo.mokoallo

"well done relebohile"

@ ngcebo_zn

"my president standing with Ramaphosa"

Source: Getty Images

Mofokeng recently launched his foundation

Briefly News previously reported that Mofokeng recently launched his charitable foundation in style, treating the Vaal community to a weekend packed with heart, fun, and purpose.

The event, held over the long weekend, culminated on Saturday, 14 June, with a colourful Family Fun Day, a youth coaching clinic, and a glitzy gala evening that drew high-profile footballers and supporters from across Gauteng.

Sharpeville coaching clinic champions grassroots football

As part of his mission to give back, Mofokeng partnered with the likes of Lucky Star, FUTpro, and FARPost to host a youth coaching seminar and clinic at Tsoaranang Primary School in Sharpeville.

The sessions were aimed at developing local football talent while instilling discipline and life skills in young participants. Mofokeng’s growing presence in South African football is matched by a maturing sense of responsibility off the pitch.

Orlando Pirates to face English club

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates are set to face an English League One side on 11 July 2025 in Marbella, Spain, as part of their European pre-season tour.

The fixture marks the first confirmed match in preparation for the 2025/26 season, following the departure of head coach Jose Riveiro.

Pirates are expected to announce a new coach and unveil fresh signings before departing for Europe. Last year’s pre-season games against top international clubs highlighted the Soweto giants' growing ambition on the global stage.

Source: Briefly News