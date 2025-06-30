The South African entertainment industry is mourning the passing of veteran actress Meme Ditshego, who passed on Wednesday, 25 June

The actress is famously known for her roles on SABC's sitcoms, Ga Re Dumele , Coconutz, and Mzansi Magic's Cobrizi

A source close to the legendary actress's family has announced the 60-year-old actress's cause of death

'Ga Re Dumele' actress died after a short illness. Image: MemeDitshego0

Source: Instagram

South Africans are mourning the passing of legendary actress Meme Ditshego, who starred opposite late actor Presley Chweneyage in Cobrizi.

The Ga Re Dumele and Coconutz actress passed away on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, at the age of 60 years.

According to the Daily Sun, the veteran actress died from a short illness. A source reveals to the publication that Ditshego complained of pains a week ago before she succumbed to her disease at a local hospital.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed Meme Ditshego's passing on his X account on Thursday, 26 June.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News will give an update on Ditshego's memorial and funeral services in due course.

South Africans mourn her passing

@IvorSifiso_Koza said:

"I last saw her at Presley's guard of honour, a tsamaya ka dipatla (walking in crutches). May her soul rest in peace."

@ThabisoMalatj27 replied:

"I loved her role on 'Ga re dumele'. O na tshegisa yena le Ratau," (she and Ratau were funny).

@DMakgai wrote:

"Mme Josephine ao tlhe (Mme Josephine, no man). Tsotsoma o sala aitaola for tlung ya gago (Tsotsoma is doing whatever he wants in your house). Rest in power, mama. Your contributions will always be in our hearts. Condolences and heartfelt prayers of comfort to your family, friends, and colleagues. Our heavens have gained 1 more big, shining star."

@DilotsaT responded:

"Ao banna. Another one from the Cobrizi cast? Her voice and facial expressions always cracked me up."

@tebogonimrod replied:

"My condolences to her family. May God be with them throughout this painful time."

@MosesePule wrote:

"Ao, Ratau, ga kere ke rile Pastor Tlhong le MaMoruti ba re etela gompieno, jaanong bothaata bo fo kae? (No Ratau, I told you that the pastor and his wife are visiting us today, what's the problem with that? Ah, may her soul rest in peace."

@_kendrick__ said:

"Bathong Ga Re Dumele? (No way, from Ga Re Dumele?). This is so sad. Ga re dumele (we are in shock) indeed."

@tee3476582702 responded:

"What happened to SA sitcoms on our TVs? She was definitely a legend. Rest in eternal peace to a lady that brought a lot of laughter to our childhoods."

Meme Ditshego died at 60 years old. Images: MemeDitshego0

Source: Instagram

RIP: The River and Tsotsi Actor Presley Chweneyagae has died at 40

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May that celebrated actor and media personality Presley Chweneyagae, who starred in The River from seasons one to six, has died.

Chweneyagae, who played the role of Cobra Mokwena in the award-winning TV show died on Tuesday at 40 years.

Fans of the actor and celebrity friends took to social media on Tuesday morning to bid farewell to the star.

Source: Briefly News