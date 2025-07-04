Fan-favourite Skeem Saam actor Samson Khumalo was present at actress Meme Ditshego's memorial service this week

Ditshego Khumalo, who recently passed away, publicly shared her admiration for her husband, Samson Khumalo

The Ga Re Dumele and The Coconuts actress's funeral service will be held in Pretoria on Saturday, 5 July

Skeem Saam actor Samson Khumalo, who was married to late actress Meme Ditshego, was present at his wife's memorial service on Thursday, 3 July.

The family of the Ga Re Dumele and The Coconuts star confirmed this week that Ditshego Khumalo's memorial service would be held at SABC Radio Park in Johannesburg.

A brokenhearted Samson Khumalo, who currently plays Bra Boikie in Skeem Saam, was among the mourners at his wife, Meme Ditshego's, memorial service on Thursday afternoon, 3 July.

Social media user Umphoshomane shared photos on X of the actor at his wife's memorial service yesterday.

The actress's funeral service will be held on Saturday, 5 July, at Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria.

South Africans bid farewell to the actress

@bonganisikhosa7

"RIP to her and sending love to her family."

Actress NthatiMoshesh said:

Rest in artistic power my dearest Meme

RefilweModiselle replied:

"No, what is this? Come on man God. Mama Meme."

Ofentses wrote:

"Bathong not one of my favs. May her soul rest in peace."

Thatzamangcobo replied:

"Lord we are taking a huge hit again and again."

@mvfvckvdve wrote:

"Sis Joyce was a legend. She just wanted to be a rich housewife in the suburbs with a maid."

@moagi_masike said:

"The woman who made us laugh on Ga Re Dumele! Peaceful rest, mama."

LalaTuku said:

"Ahhh man, Ous Meme. Rest well and in peace, my mother, on Ga re Dumele."

SzaBlack replied:

"May her soul RIP. I really enjoyed her role as Mmago Jane (Jane's mother) on Ga Re dumele."

NkatekoNkati1 said:

"Aowa (no) guys. What’s happening in the entertainment industry?"

Sbudangwale responded:

"No man, not Mme Josephine."

Azoladayile said:

"Oh wow, man, such sad news. She was a very talented thespian, alright."

Makhosazana Msibi wrote:

"Oh, man. I always loved her on Ga Re Dumele. May her soul rest in peace."

Slimdope replied:

"My heart just broke. No man, no."

Nondabulunchy said:

"Ah, man. May her soul rest in peace."

Colleagues pay tribute to Ditshego at the memorial service

Actress Lerato Mvelase revealed: "It's a celebration more than it's mourning, she would love for us to celebrate her life, wherever she is."

Ditshego's Sterk Skemer co-star Fiona Ramsey shared that there was laughter and joy wherever Meme was.

