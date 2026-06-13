The death of Connor Niske, a learner described as the embodiment of success and kindness, left a profound impact on his community

While the Parklands College and family advocate for privacy, a Facebook tribute by a mental health professional reflecting on the tragedy amassed attention

Some online users rallied to call out the post based on unverified speculations regarding details of Connor's passing

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A post for the late Parklands College headboy sparked controversy. Image: Mary Taylor / Pexels

Source: UGC

A tribute by mental health professional Shannon Els on Facebook, reflecting on Connor Niske's death on 7 June 2026, caused a stir. The post referenced the cause of death of the Parkslands Headboy before any official confirmation following SAPS's investigation announcement. Shannon Els aimed to shed light on the complexities of the human brain, but received mixed reactions due to the speculative nature of her commentary.

A professional in the counselling and training services space, Shannon Els came under fire for her take on Connor Niske's death. In the absence of confirmed reports that Connor Niske suffered from depression, Shannon Els referenced the Parklands College headboy's passing in a post about how mental illness does not discriminate based on privilege or achievement. The central theme of the post was the comparison of mental illness to physical ailments like diabetes or heart disease. Read the post by clicking here.

The unconfirmed link between mental health and Connor Niske's passing sparked controversy. Image: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels

Source: UGC

SA fights for Connor Niske's privacy

Despite the message of empathy, the tribute to Connor was met with significant outrage. Critics argued that hinting at mental illness before a family has chosen to share such details is a violation of privacy. The post raised difficult questions about a private tragedy becoming a public "teachable moment", especially based on speculation. Read the comments below:

Keri Lee: asked:

"Do you know the family? They have not shared details about his cause of death. Don't you think it's a bit disrespectful to allude to a cause when you don't actually know? Especially since it seems you run a counselling practice, it very much looks like you are taking advantage of this tragedy to bring people to your page."

Grey Avenue defended her post:

"Keri Stroebel, My understanding, based on information that has been publicly shared, is that Connor struggled with depression. I did not intend to claim knowledge of any details beyond what has been publicly discussed. The story affected me deeply because it highlights an important truth about mental illness."

Angela Reed Rawlinson wrote:

"I, for one, appreciate your post. It seems obvious from the various posts and media articles that this amazing young man may have died by his own hand. I myself struggle with mental health issues, and it's hard for those around me to understand how, when everyone else looks at your life and thinks it's perfect and that you have it all together, that you can be in such pain inside and just want it to end. You can just snap out of it or think yourself well."

Linda Fisher added:

"Well said. However, regardless of how this young man passed has nothing to do with any of us. It remains with his family and only them. He now lives in heaven."

Adriana Goosen insisted:

"Grey Avenue, this was not your story to share! You, better than anybody else, should have known to keep the publicly shared information to yourself and not put something like this out there!! The family has more than enough to deal with at this point in time."

Rachel Kolisi speaks on Connor Niske's death

Briefly News previously reported that social media influencer Rachel Kolisi has joined South Africans in mourning the passing of Parklands College head boy, Connor Niske. The philanthropist reacted to the news of Niske’s passing on her official Instagram account.

On Monday, 8 June 2026, Parklands College announced Connor Niske’s passing in an emotional tribute posted on its official Instagram page. The moving message honoured the young leader.

Connor Niske's death left the school community, friends, family, and several South Africans devastated. As tributes continued to pour in, the Falling Forward author broke her silence on the tragic news.

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Source: Briefly News