Rachel Kolisi introduced her new project with the launch of her website after stepping down from her role as CEO of the Kolisi Foundation

Rachel Kolisi promoted the new project in a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday, 3 December, and Thursday, 4 December 2025

On her website and Instagram pages, Rachel Kolisi explained the purpose of the project

Rachel Kolisi launched a new movement for women. Image: rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi has officially introduced a new movement through Instagram posts and a dedicated website.

Known for her work as CEO of the Kolisi Foundation, Rachel Kolisi surprised many when she announced her resignation in early 2025. Several of her fans wondered what her next chapter would look like, and now she has given a clear first glimpse.

Rachel announced her new project with the launch of her website and has been promoting the movement’s Instagram account on her stories.

Rachel Kolisi reveals her new movement 'Falling Forward'

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, Rachel Kolisi introduced her brand new movement, Falling Forward. She reshared a minimalist logo design on a beige background. The logo has two large overlapping black letters “F”, one upright and one slightly offset, forming a stylised monogram.

Below the monogram, the text reads, 'Falling Forward' and under that, in smaller text, it says, 'Coming Soon'. In the caption, Kolisi and her team hinted that the project has been in the works for some time and is almost ready to be shared. The post was captioned:

“There’s something we’ve been working on behind the scenes, and we’re almost ready to share…”

See the post below:

In the comment section, Rachel Kolisi expressed how much the new movement means to her, saying she is excited for its impending launch. Rachel Kolisi’s comment read:

“I’m so excited 🥹❤️”

In the Instagram biography section of the page, Falling Forward is described as a movement designed for women who are choosing courage, resilience and growth. The bio read:

“Falling. Rising. Becoming. A movement for women choosing courage, resilience & growth.”

Another post on the Falling Forward Instagram page is a picture of Rachel Kolisi smiling. The post was captioned:

“A brand rooted in strength, guided by courage, and carried forward with intention. 🤍”

See the post below:

In the Falling Forward section of her website, Rachel Kolisi promised to share motivational content that would bring people together and highlight the meaning found in setbacks. The section read:

“COMING SOON…A space that will INSPIRE, CONNECT, and REMIND us all that even in our falling, there is purpose.”

See the screenshot below:

Rachel Kolisi introduced a new movement with the launch of her website. Image: rachelkolisi.com

