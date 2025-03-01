Rachel Kolisi will officially no longer be working as the main head of the Kolisi Foundation after separating from Siya Kolisi

The former wife of Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi made some changes to her Instagram, which indicate that she moved on from running the charity organisation

Rachel Kolisi received a farewell post from an anti-GBV organisation following her departure from the Kolisi Foundation

Rachel Kolisi and Siya Kolisi did some charity work together through the Kolisi Foundation when they were married. Since announcing their divorce, it seemed that Rachel retained her duties as a CEO of the NGO until recently.

Rachel Kolisi is no longer the CEO of Kolisi Foundation amid following divorce from Siya Kolisi. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

A charity against gender-based violence shared an Instagram post which indicated that Rachel Kolisi would not be responsible for the day-to-day running of the Kolisi Foundation anymore. Rachel also made changes to her Instagram profile which seemingly confirmed her departure from the Kolisi Foundation.

Rachel Kolisi leaves Kolisi Foundation

In a post on Instagram, The Justice Desk, a picture of Rachel holding a bouquet and their staff members presumably after a farewell get-together. The Justice Desk wrote that they were bidding farewell to Rachel, revealing she would no longer be the CEO of the Kolisi Foundation.

The anti-GBV NGO expressed what a pleasure it was to work with Rachel. They highlighted that Rachel will always be an important GBV activist and wished her well on her future endeavors. Read the heartfelt post below:

Rachel seemingly confirms Kolisi Foundation departure

Rachel's Instagram bio used to include her title as CEO of the Kolisi Foundation. Most recently, Briefly News noticed that only her roles as a mother, speaker, director, and student remain on her Instagram bio. Rachel's departure as the NGO's CEO comes after she and Siya hosted a prestigious Kolisi Foundation event in November 2024 after announcing their divorce.

The Kolisi Foundation has been active since 2020 when Siya and Rachel co-founded the project. The NGO will be five years old in 2025 and it is dedicated to addressing inequality and changing Lives.

Rachel Kolisi healing amid divorce from Siya Kolisi

In October 2024, Rachel and Siya announced that they were getting divorced. Many South Africans felt the news was unexpected and lamented over the breakup. Since then Rachel has been open about her struggles amid divorce and becoming a single mother. She has gained support from fans who find her candid posts inspiring.

Rachel Kolisi has been public about struggling through divorce. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi also faced some public scrutiny, and people looked into his past trying to find a reason for their divorce. The Springboks star also showed up for his children with some dad duty moments.

Fans think Rachel threw shade at Siya

Briefly News previously reported that the ex-wife of Springbok captain Rachel Kolisi is making headlines after throwing shade at a person she blocked.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi announced their divorce in October 2024 with a joint statement on Instagram. Since then, the mom of two has been sharing cryptic quotes and has also been open on social media about both her grieving and healing from the divorce.

Rachel Kolisi recently posted a series of cryptic quotes on Instagram that got her fans buzzing, with one hinting that she had intentionally blocked the person stalking her and others were convinced that it was allegedly for Siya Kolisi.

Source: Briefly News