Rachel Kolisi's shady message

Rachel and Siya Kolisi announced their divorce in October 2024 with a joint statement on Instagram. Since then, the mom of two has been sharing cryptic quotes and has also been open on social media about both her grieving and healing from the divorce.

Rachel Kolisi recently posted a series of cryptic quotes on Instagram that got her fans buzzing with one hinting that she had intentionally blocked the person stalking her and others were convinced that it was allegedly for Siya Kolisi. The post read as follows:

“You block someone on everything, and all of a sudden, xajdhjsd stars are watching your story.”

On their own Instagram accounts, the former couple have unfollowed one another. Nonetheless, they have persisted in adhering to the mission of the Kolisi Foundation, a charitable organisation that they co-founded.

The speaker and director also shared a few snaps of her weekend with her children along with the South African rugby player's sister with the caption:

"Weekend goodness."

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi weighs in on Rachel's post

Many people in South Africa were invested in Rachel's latest posts they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Stepping.stones.19 said:

"You two have been together for a lifetime. Why can’t you work through it? I so much want it to work for you guys. May that be part of God’s divine plan."

Barbara_rijkenberg added:

"Oh darling Rachel, I think most of us speak well of you in rooms you aren’t in. Your conduct has been truly admirable."

Rozanne.paulsen expressed:

"He sees and counts your tears and stores them in His flask... Stay close to. His side... But Nr seven...Keep sharing Rache... you're inspiring a lot of people... Your test is a testimony... A guide for someone else who doesn't have the courage to share and speak up."

Van_bol replied:

"You are a beautiful soul you are an inspiration to those that seek understanding."

Thobsbella commented:

"It ain’t easy but we going to be alright…kids as well."

Rachel Kolisi shows 1st Valentine’s Day as a single mom

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi shared an update about how she spent her Valentine's Day. She and Siya Kolisi announced their divorce and she has been vocal about sharing her healing journey since the breakup.

Many people were touched after she shared snippets of her Valentine's Day with her children, Keziah and Nicholas Kolisi. Many people supported Rachel as she opened up about struggling on the day of love.

