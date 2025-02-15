Rachel Kolisi shared details about the challenges she faced on Valentine's Day since her divorce from Siya Kolisi

Springboks star Siya Kolisi's former wife opened up about parenting while having a hard time, presumably referencing her divorce

Fans of Rachel Kolisi were moved that the media personality did not pretend that everything was okay

Rachel Kolisi shared an update about how she spent her Valentine's Day. She and Siya Kolisi announced their divorce and she has been vocal about sharing her healing journey since the breakup.

Rachel Kolisi documented her first Valentine’s Day after going through a divorce, and she reflected on the challenges of parenting. Image: @rachekolisi

Many people were touched after she shared snippets of her Valentine's Day with her children, Keziah and Nicholas Kolisi. Many people supported Rachel as she opened up about struggling on the day of love.

Rachel Kolisi touched on Valentine's Day

In the caption of an Instagram post, Rachel candidly admitted that she made a brave decision on Valentine's Day that "broke [her] heart all over again". She said that it's very challenging to show up as a parent when it feels like your world is falling apart. Rachel wrote:

"Parenting when the world feels like it’s crumbling around you is a different kind of challenge. And one I hope I’ll never have to experience at this level again."

Rachel concluded her post by thanking people who showed up for her during Valentine's week. She said:

"One day at a time felt too big this week so I just did one hour at a time and it kinda helped - I made it to Saturday!"

In a series of photos on Instagram, Rachel showed that she spent Valentine's Day doing some cute DIY projects with her children. Rachel laid out a DIY station where the children made Valentine's Day cards. She also shared a cup of tea with her daughter Keziah. See the photos and videos below:

What you need to know about Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi has been very open about how she has been coping after announcing her divorce from Siya Kolisi.

Eyebrow-raising moments between the beloved couple before they split up resurfaced on social media and had tongues wagging.

The Springboks captain's former wife made sure to take time to herself while co-parenting with Siya Kolisi.

Rachel has made it a point to spend time with her children by going on trips and maintaining a strong relationship with her former husband's siblings Liphelo and Liyema.

Rachel Kolisi has helped others by sharing her struggles with divorce from Siya Kolisi. Image: @rachelkolisi

SA applauds Rachel Kolisi's Valentine's Day reflection

Many people thought Rachel was brave for sharing her feelings about Valentine's Day. Netizens shared words of encouragement with Rachel.

sis_busi_oe said:

"I love how you are healing loudly because you suffered a lot silently ❤️"

jcsmith7 remarked:

"❤️All four of those kids are very very lucky to have you."

lazalurvin wrote:

"Having to mother through that pain is horrible, but it's terrible until one day, it isn’t ♥️"

mooi_thandeka encouraged Rachel:

"In my case, I actually found comfort and strength in parenting during the hardest time of my life. This too shall pass, you are enough and amazing mommy ❤️"

candy_stout said:

"I commend you for sharing this makes us not feel alone in the struggle. You are amazing ❤️🔥🙌"

evadarlington declared:

"One foot in front of the other. You are beautiful, you are loved and treasured. You are never alone. 👏🔥️❤️"

kd_maponya commented:

"You will get there just process your pain, no shortcuts you will be fine. This phase will build your resilience. It is never easy."

Divorce can be tough, but Rachel is finding her way

Briefly News previously reported that just a few months after announcing their divorce on social media, Rachel Kolisi, the estranged wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, recently shared an emotional reflection.

In a post on Instagram, Rachel gave Mzansi a glimpse into her current reality through several quoted pictures and a caption that expressed her disbelief about her present life.

This post had her followers flooding the comment section with love emojis, most expressing how much they resonate with some of the picture quotes.

