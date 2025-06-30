A candid online share revealed a unique act of perseverance by three young women facing a common struggle

The TikTok video, documenting their journey to secure a hot meal, became a trending topic, captivating many users online

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing compassion and admiration while applauding their resourcefulness and vulnerability

A group of young hungry girls went to a funeral in their area to get plates of food. Image: yamkelalunjezitha

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming tale of originality born from hardship made waves across the internet, sparking a significant online conversation.

The moving clip, shared on TikTok by user @yamkelalunjezitha, resonated deeply with countless viewers, sparking an overwhelming wave of emotional responses and widespread empathy from many social media users.

The video opens with three young ladies preparing themselves for an unusual outing. Dressed in respectful long dresses, complete with neatly tied headscarves, they set off on foot, navigating a considerable distance in heels to reach their destination. Upon arrival, the scene initially appeared quiet, suggesting a private family gathering still in its developing stages. After a patient wait, their mission was accomplished: a plate piled high with rice, potatoes, vegetables, and chicken, a much-needed meal.

The three young women's video touched social media users, who assured them that their situation would change. Image: @yamkelalunjezitha

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the unusual outing

The viral clip gained 1.1K views, 132K likes, and 3.5K comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the three young women's food struggle. Many applauded their decision to avoid exploitative situations, commending their choice to seek food in a public, dignified manner.

Some commenters shared their own similar experiences of poverty and resourceful ways they found food, creating a sense of shared understanding and solidarity. Others praised the ladies for sharing their situation publicly, reassuring them that their circumstances would improve.

User @punepk said:

"Jokes aside, this is sad. Kuzolunga, guys (it will all be fine, ladies) ❤️🥹."

User @MamNtsidwaZee added:

"You are dressed like children who were raised right❤️."

User @Cleaning Maestro commented:

"Sometimes the family needs the numbers guys. Please attend more. My cousin was laid to rest with no one on site. We had three funerals in one day. Our family had to request people from another funeral to at least sing for them as the coffin was going down."

User @LikeMotherLikeDaughter shared:

"Sad, but this is the true reality of life. As a caterer, I see this a lot. Mothers send their kids to come to eat and take "takeaways," however, we give. We don't judge. 🥰."

User @athaliamonoane added:

"This is so sad. But I'm happy they didn't choose mavuso, they rather went to a funeral. Kuzolunga (it will be ok) gurlies🙏🥺."

User @LuluDubase_ _ said:

"Yho, life is really not easy, hey? The fact that other people go through this every weekend is so sad. 🥺 There is a guy in my neighbourhood who always used to go ekhaya ekuseni nasemini (go to my house in the mornings and afternoons) because he knew uzofumana ukutya (he'd get food). My grandparents bayambala ngoku (now count him when dishing). I’m so happy you ended up getting ukutya (food) guys ❤️."

Watch the TikTok video below:

