A lady shocked Mzansi after sharing a viral video detailing how a woman she found out that her late husband was living in another country with his family 12 years after burying him

The woman revealed that his family also thought that he was dead as proper channels were followed to prove his DNA as his body was severely burnt

Social media users were astounded and took time to fill the comment section with many questions, wanting to know whose body was buried

A TikTok user shared a story told by a woman who found out her late husband was alive in another country. Image: @trauma_informed_collect

A lady shared a story that sounded like a movie script detailing how a widow found her husband in Botswana living with another family after she buried him over a decade back.

The lady shared the story on her TikTok page under her user name @trauma_informed_collect, adding that the guy's family also had no idea he was alive.

How the woman found out that hubby had kids and a wife elsewhere

In the video, the woman shares that her daughter, a student in another country, saw a man in the parking lot who resembled her father, and she took a picture of him. It turns out that his wife worked as a professor at the school.

After receiving the picture, the mom called her late husband's family to see if they knew of a possibility that he might be alive.

The husband had a wife and kids in the country where he was found.

Watch the rest of the video below:

Mzansi peeps are unable to contain their shock

The video attracted over 1.4K views, 66K likes, and almost 4K comments from social media users who had many questions. Some advised the lady not to open her heart to her husband, who wanted her to move to the new country to be closer to him.

User @1st lady ( S A ) 🇿🇦 said:

"It's a mess 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

User @Nthabie Africa added:

"Just when I thought I was going through the most😂."

User @Donna advised:

"Let him have a relationship with his daughter and try to move on, Sisi, 12 years is a long time without him. He is a different person now."

User @ashlarmakgate asked:

"So, who did they actually bury? Or, it was just plain ashes?"

User @Zee_M commented:

"NguThabo Bester sana uhubby😫, she must move on sisi. It will hurt her more bcos she will be a side sick."

