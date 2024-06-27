Which stores accept PayJustNow? A comprehensive list of participating retailers

With typical household and other expenses constantly increasing, South Africans can benefit from payment options that help them spread their costs. PayJustNow is one such option, with various benefits to the financial organisation. Which stores accept PayJustNow? This article discusses what you need to know about the financial payment option and what stores support it.

With South Africa's Value Added Tax (VAT) at 15%, the PayJustNow option will help many alleviate some financial burden and assist in better budgeting. With its quick and straightforward process, PayJustNow is an ideal budgeting option for South Africans seeking a hassle-free, zero-interest payment option.

PayJustNow stores in South Africa help individuals pay the due fees through various payment options, and the customer decides the payment dates. Shops with PayJustNow provide customers with a more accessible, budget-friendly way to shop, securing customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Which stores accept PayJustNow?

Before we go into detail regarding stores that accept PayJustNow in South Africa, what stores support the payment platform? Although you can find a comprehensive list of the organisation's stores on their website, here are the most popular brands:

Superbalist

Isabella Garcia

The North Face

Goodhope Tyres

Edgars

adidas

sportscene

New Balance

Steve Madden

Puma

Crocs

Levi's

Sportsmans Warehouse

NWJ Jewellery

Samsung

Vans

Hey Gorgeous South Africa

Lamara

Diesel

Timberland

Ladies' clothing stores that accept PayJustNow

Among the hundreds of stores that use PayJustNow, here are the ladies clothing stores that are included:

Trimin

Vukawear

Waist Wrapp SA

Shapewear Shop

Does Woolworths use PayJustNow?

As of 2024, Woolworths does not have a PayJustNow option. They offer Payflex, which works similarly.

Can you use PayJustNow at Pick n Pay?

You can use the payment option at Pick n Pay. Food Business Africa mentions that once you have applied for the PayJustNow option, you will get a unique WiCode created by the PayJustNow app. Customers can complete their purchase at the store's checkout within 15 minutes.

Can you use PayJustNow at Mr Price?

Avid shoppers may hope that PayJustNow clothing stores include Mr Price. However, they do not use the platform and only offer standard payment options, including OZOW instant EFT, cash, and card. Those who cannot fully pay their bill can use Mr Price's lay-by option.

Can you use PayJustNow at sportscene?

You cannot use PayJustNow at sportscene in South Africa. According to sportscene's official X (Twitter) account, the retail store offers lay-by in all stores. You will need your South African ID document and pay a 10% minimum payment of the total price as a deposit. The customer has three months to finish your purchase.

Does PayJustNow work at Edgars?

Bizcommunity reported in June 2021 that Edgars had introduced the PayJustNow option. It was only available online then, but it is expected to have rolled out to all their national stores by the time this is written.

Can you use PayJustNow at Game stores?

You can shop at Game with this payment option, which has the payment option included in all its stores across South Africa. You can purchase now with no deposit and have three months to finalise your purchase.

How does PayJustNow work?

Now that you know which stores accept the payment option, how do you shop on PayJustNow? PayJustchoicefers customers the option of three equal instalments. The first payment is made at the checkout or pay point. The second is made on your specified instalment date, and the last is made on your final specified instalment date.

PayJustNow's registration process

The registration process is simple, with just a few details needed during the registration. To qualify, you must be at least 18 years old, a South African resident, have a valid debit or credit card, and have a valid mobile number and email address.

The website takes you to a sign-up page that asks for your email address and password created by you. They then send you an email verifying your email address. Click to confirm the email asking you to verify more details, and the process is finalised.

How do you shop on PayJustNow?

When shopping online and finding something you like, proceed to the website's checkout and click the PayJustNow payment option. The instalment plan will appear once you have selected this option, on which you must choose your chosen payment dates.

Can you withdraw money from PayJustNow?

You can only withdraw money from the wallet if you have requested a refund on an order. You can process the refund on the app or website, and once it is processed, you are notified of the refund. The refund process may take anywhere from three to five working days.

Benefits of PayJustNow

If you find yourself wondering whether this financial budgeting system is for you, here are some of the benefits of using PayJustNow, according to Hostziza:

Flexibility of finances.

Zero interest fees or hidden costs.

Online shopping convenience at the click of a button.

Knowing which stores accept PayJustNow helps you easily identify which of your favourite shops provides a flexible, interest-free payment option. To find which stores accJustNow near you, simply look through their extensive list of stores in partnership with them on their website.

