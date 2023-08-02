Online Game card application in 2023: Everything you need to know

Are you after a diverse and convenient shopping experience in South Africa? Do you prefer shopping on credit? Go through these details as they delve into more information about the online Game card application process in 2023 and everything you need to know.

The RCS-powered Game Store account card promises to offer that and more. How do you apply for it? Read on for more information.

Game credit card

How does a Game card work? This credit card comes loaded with funds that can be utilised across 20,000 retailers nationwide, including all RCS-enabled stores. The card's credit limit depends on the owner's income level and other underwriting considerations.

The account offers two payment terms for users to select from, 24 and 36 months. The user selects their preferred plan during the application process.

What is a Game account?

It operates like a shop credit that accumulates interest, provided that the minimum payment is maintained. If your application is successful, your account will be credited with funds ranging between R750 and R50,000.

You can use the account to purchase items from the Game website. You are also eligible for three extra cards, which your friends and family members can use. As the Game account holder, you are responsible for paying any credit your family and friends spend via the additional cards linked to your primary Game account. Failing to pay the monthly instalment may result in the credit being reduced.

Do I qualify for a Game account?

How do I qualify for a Game account? You need to meet the following requirements to qualify for the Game account card:

Must be at least 18 years of age at the time of application

Have a South African ID book or smart card or a valid driver’s license

Be employed and earn over R2,000 per month

Bank with a South African Bank (this is where your income should be deposited every month)

Provide your latest payslip, which will serve as proof of income

Game card application process

The Game account application process may be done in-store for anyone needing assistance. Alternatively, new applicants can apply online on the app. The Game Credit app is available on the App Store and Google PlayStore.

Game card online application

You could also apply for the card online on the Game website by filling in the application form. The form will require you to provide your identification number and personal details. It will also need you to upload your banking and financial information, like your most recent pay slip or bank statement.

Alternatively, follow these steps for the Game card online application:

Send a message ‘Game’ to 43377. You will receive a response that states ‘Start Your Application.’ Click on it to enter details.

Now, an application form will pop up on the screen.

Provide personal details such as your RSA ID number, name, surname, mobile number, and email address. Furthermore, provide your financial information.

Tick on the check box asking you to comply with the terms and conditions.

Tap on the next button to complete the process.

Frequently asked questions

Go through the answers to these questions for more details about the credit card application process and the perks of owning it.

Which stores accept Game cards?

You can utilise the card at Game stores across the country. You could also use it in retail stores such as:

Ackerman’s

Bata Shoe stores

Builders

Cape Union Mart

Old Khaki

Poetry

Chamberlain Stores

Checkers

Checkers Hyper

Checkers Liquor

Clicks

CNA Stores

Contempo

Dion

Wired

Autozone

Cambridge Foods

Dros

Midas

Fuel stations

How do I check my balance on my Game card?

You can check your balance by dialling *120*727* followed by your 19-digit card number and #. The process costs 20 cents per inquiry.

You can also check the balance online by logging onto the Self-Service portal and selecting the "Available credit" option. Moreover, you can call the dedicated call centre line via 0861 727 896 and follow the prompts.

How do I pay for my Game Store card?

After signing up, you will receive a monthly statement showing your balance and the amount due. You can pay the amount owed at the selected stores, EFT, debit or online via the self-service portal.

Where can I get an RCS store card?

Apply for an RSC store card online or at your nearest Game store. The application process involves filling in an application form to provide your personal and financial details.

These details about the online Game card application process in 2023 debunk the process while highlighting the ins and outs of the card. If you are looking for a credit card that allows you to shop from several stores at your convenience, consider checking it out.

