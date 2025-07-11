SA Youth Shares How Ramaphosa ‘Played Chess’ With the Country’s Future

The South African youth have questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership style on many occasions

After news broke about an alleged crime syndicate in the country involving SAPS and other government officials, people wondered about the President’s role

Youngsters on TikTok broke down how Ramaphosa “played chess” with the country’s future after being elected

When Cyril Ramaphosa ran for president after Jacob Zuma was forced to step down, he ensured that he would have South Africa’s best interests at heart.

The SA youth shared their disappointment in President Ramaphosa. Image: @SERGIO LIMA

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa has served only one term as President, which began in May 2019. The people of Mzansi have expressed their disappointment in his leadership as unemployment and the cost of living have become unbearable under his reign.

The people of South Africa have expressed that the president is just as bad as Jacob Zuma and the only difference between the two is that Ramaphosa is a billionaire with a cute smile. The youth proposed a petition for the current president to step down.

SA youth unimpressed with Ramaphosa’s leadership

A young South African woman on TikTok, Seale Randzo, discussed how President Cyril Ramaphosa used the country as a pawn to gain power. She recalled Ramaphosa’s promises when he ran for president and his failure to deliver:

“You thought Ramaphosa was playing checkers, but he was playing chess with your future as the pawn. He came in clean. A billionaire with a smile.”

Randzo remembered how Ramaphosa promised to dismantle corruption and how he made South Africans put their trust in him. She explained that all he did was make things worse as loadshedding came back full force, unemployment rates skyrocketed, and land became an issue:

“Just empty promises while the board kept moving. He played the long game. He stayed silent while it mattered. While the country burned, he negotiated in the shadows, protecting his friends and not the people. He sacrificed the youth to save the ANC.

“He protected the White monopoly while you stayed broke. He gave speeches, but no results. While you begged for work, he played 4D chess with your pain, and now you’re still the pawn. They say he is better than Zuma, but the truth is, he smiles better while selling you out.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA youth loses hope in President Cyril Ramaphosa

The youth shared their thoughts on the president and discussed the matter in a thread of over 618 comments:

The youth of South Africa discussed President Cyril Ramaphosa's empty promises. Image: @NIC BOTHMA

Source: Getty Images

@Thobi 🌷 🌷said:

“Let’s petition for Ramaphosa to step down, national shutdown. He is the worst president ever.”

@Sabelo Sabza Mazibuko(🇿🇦S.A) wrote:

“Ramaphosa's a Satanist.”

@Sbonelo shared:

“Ramaphosa is everything that the mainstream media told us about Zuma.”

@Real Leen commented:

“He then formed an alliance with the enemy, which is the DA.”

@NRP highlighted:

“Your president is more concerned about his position on the international stage.”

@Bongimpilo said:

“I am glad young people are noticing what is happening.”

@Ordinary DjBabyboy Lova shared:

“We really are the pawn, the future of our children is dull, and we are to blame, only if we can wake up and vote right.”

