While the Western Cape was drowning under a devastating Level 8 storm that killed people and shut down schools, a group of Stellenbosch gents had a different plan.

Screenshots taken from the clip showing the gents having a time of their lives. Images: Litha Sawula

Source: TikTok

TikToker Litha Sawula, posting under @litha_sawula_, shared a clip on 11 May 2026 that showed the guys in swimsuits, surfboards in hand, riding the floodwaters rushing over a small roadside bridge in Stellenbosch like it was Jeffreys Bay.

The clip dropped as two back-to-back cold fronts battered the Western Cape, dumping between 200mm and 300mm of rain across the Boland region alone. Roads flooded across the Cape Metro. Stellenbosch was among the areas placed under a Level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall, mudslides and fast-flowing rivers. Authorities urged residents to stay indoors and avoid travel. These guys, clearly, had other ideas.

When life gives you floodwater

South Africans absolutely lost it in the comments. While emergency teams were stretched responding to hundreds of calls for help across the province, the Stellenbosch crew turned chaos into a full-on surf session. The internet could not decide whether to be concerned or impressed, but it settled somewhere in between, which, for Mzansi, usually means applause.

The storms that rolled through the Western Cape from Sunday, 10 May, left a trail of real destruction. At least three confirmed deaths. Schools closed across the province. Thousands of households were affected by flooding, blown-off roofs and power outages. The scenes in informal settlements across the city were devastating.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News