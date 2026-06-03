Former Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane opened up about her past relationship with Lebo M on the Engineer Your Life podcast

During the episode that aired on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, on YouTube, she opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered at the music composer's hands

In the same interview, the singer also shared why her relationship with her other baby daddy, Robert Marawa, ended

Zoe Mthiyane reflected on her marriage with Lebo M. Image: PhilMphela/X, Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Former Generations: The Legacy star Zoe Mthiyane lifted the veil off her relationship with Grammy-winning composer Lebo M again. The couple, who share a daughter, split around 2016 after prenup disputes and a defamation suit.

Zoe Mthiyane was a guest on an episode of the popular podcast Engineer Your Life by Lungelo KM, which aired on YouTube on Tuesday, 2 June 2026. During the interview, the singer opened up about her relationships with her famous baby daddies, Robert Marawa and Lebo M.

Zoe Mthiyane reflects on marriage to Lebo M

Zoe Mthiyane described her relationship with Grammy-winning composer Lebo M as toxic, detailing love-bombing followed by emotional put-downs. When Lungelo KM asked Zoe about her relationship with Lebo M, she suggested it was disgusting by simply saying,

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“Ew.”

Having previously been sued for R6 million, Zoe appeared cautious when discussing the relationship. She described Lebo M as a narcissist and alleged that he used grand romantic gestures to win her over. At the time, Zoe was living in Australia while Lebo M was based in South Africa. She said his frequent trips to visit her made her believe he was serious.

“For me personally, I was living in Australia at that time. So, I'm seeing this person flying in and out of South Africa every 2 weeks. Australia is far and expensive. So as a girl, I'm like, ‘Oh, this person must be serious.’” Zoe Mthiyane said.

She said the love-bombing made her lower her guard and go against her gut feeling. Zoe said she gathered as much information as possible before they started dating, but still went against her instincts and obvious red flags.

“However, I'm asking all of the necessary questions. Aren't you divorced? What happened? Were you married to so and so? What happened? I'm getting all of the information, and I went against my gut. My gut was saying no. I won't lie to you. My gut said no. That's why he kept coming in. He looked good on paper,” Zoe Mthiyane added.

Zoe Mthiyane claimed she almost had a miscarriage. Image: Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images, PhilMphela/X

Source: UGC

She held back tears as she shared an example of the alleged abuse she suffered at Lebo M’s hands, and claims that she almost had a miscarriage. Zoe Mthiyane claimed that Lebo M would confiscate her phone for days, and she would speak to her loved ones by sharing cryptic posts.

“I'm 5 months pregnant, and I'm about to have a miscarriage. My family knows. What is going on? They can’t reach me because he takes the phone and keeps it on him. Like I said, God works in mysterious ways. My gynaecologist kept me in the whole week, and then he locked me, and then he sent me home,” she said.

She said that when she was discharged from the hospital, she had a panic attack and booked into therapy.

Watch the video below:

Zoe Mthiyane explains why she “lost respect” for baby daddy Robert Marawa

During the same interview, Zoe Mthiyane opened up about her relationship with her former lover and the father of her son, Robert Marawa, as reported by Briefly News.

She candidly revealed how she "lost respect" for Marawa at a crucial time in their relationship.

Source: Briefly News